Salem's G6 girls soccer team recently completed a perfect 11-0 season to win the Essex County championship.

Team members were, from left to right: Jaliyah Valerio, Rose Fontana, Kali Hiltunen, Noelle Lander, Ayleen Veras, Caroline Antczak, Etta Cox, Addison Hall, Asong Fobellah, Amelia Meegan, Farren Billings, Mae Joy, Violet Kelley, Sarah Kate Fraone, Rianne Fondi, Sabrina Valle and Madelyn Lowe.

Made up of girls in Grades 5-6, the team had an unbeaten regular season at 8-0. They then defeated Winthrop (4-3) to advance to the playoff semifinals played at Pingree, where they topped Newburyport 7-1. The championship (also at Pingree) was a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Lynnfield Dash with the Witch City kids defending well until the final whistle.