LOWELL -- After an offseason in which the Danvers High hockey team garnered headlines that no team wants, the Falcons got back to doing what they've done for much of the last four decades: winning games convincingly.
Behind a 15-save shutout from freshman Brayden Holt and scoring from each of their top three lines, the Falcons gave new head coach Kevin Fessette his first win as they skated past North Reading Saturday, 5-0, at the Tsongas Center in the opener of the Lowell Cobblestone Tournament.
Reported inappropriate behavior by DHS hockey team during the 2019-20 season put the program in an unwanted light the last few months. Saturday afternoon, however, the current players said they're focused totally on hockey and the 2021-22 campaign.
"It was a great feeling just going out and getting a 'dub' with the boys," said senior captain Aidan Lanphere, who had two assists. "Everything that's gone on, that's in the past now. We're focusing on right now."
"We're putting everything behind us and have to go out there and just keep grinding," added fellow captain Connor Horn, a defenseman.
Fessette, a Danvers High football assistant with an extensive hockey background, echoed similar sentiments.
"Our guys want to do well for themselves and their team, their families and their town," said Fessette, the junior varsity hockey coach at Beverly High the last two seasons. "That's what we're trying to take pride in and move on.
"We're happy with how things worked out (Saturday)," he added. "We liked the hustle that was going on throughout the game, how the guys were getting pucks in, skating hard and playing the game the right way. It's nice to see us begin in the right direction."
A no-nonsense, yes-sir no-sir style of coach, Fessette has quickly gained the respect of his players. "Coach has done a great job keeping us focused and making sure we're doing the right things," said Horn.
It took the Falcons just 84 seconds to get the jump on North Reading. Third liners Brian Mahoney and Nick Robinson connected on the goal, with Mahoney fishing the puck free behind the net and feeding Robinson alone in the slot for the goal.
Jimmy Thibodeau doubled that lead six minutes later, taking the puck to the net and jamming a backhander under Hornets netminder Samuel Elliott's pads
"We're going to need a lot of different guys scoring this season," said Lanphere. "All three lines need to put in the work it takes."
After seeing just a solitary shot in the first 15 minutes, Holt was much busier in the second. He was up to the task, turning aside all 10 shots that came his way. Among those was a left leg stop of a Joe Collins power play attempt from the high slot; back-to-back saves while sprawled out in front of his crease off of consecutive Andrew Daley attempts; and another man-advantage denial, this time turning aside Tom Gazda's backhand bid in tight with a flick of his blocker.
"He was phenomenal," Horn said of Holt, who was making his varsity debut.
The Blue-and-White defensive corps did a nice job by keeping the Hornets away from their ninth grade netminder. Horn, Brady Plaza and Bobby Joyce were particularly effective in standing up North Reading forwards at the blue line or along the walls before they could gain offensive entry.
Danvers made it 3-0 in the second when junior Trevor McNeill swept right to left across the crease while protecting the puck and beat Elliott far post. Ryan Ryan essentially put the game on ice a little under five minutes into the final frame when he buried a 2-on-1 breakaway with Thibodeau. Mahoney then capped off an impressive showing by tallying his first career goal in the late stages, following up a faceoff win and tucking the puck home stick side.
"Guys were looking for each other offensively, which was good to see," said Fessette. "There's still a lot of work to do as far as putting in new systems and schemes, and I want to get the boys in better skating shape. "But I'm happy with their work ethic -- and certainly with the end result."
Danvers 5, North Reading 0
at Tsongas Arena, Lowell
North Reading;0;0;0;0
Danvers;2;1;2;5
First period: D, Nick Robinson (Brady Plaza, Brian Mahoney), 1:24; D, Jimmy Thibodeau (Jake Ryan, Aidan Lanphere), 7:53.
Second period: D, Trevor McNeill (Michael DeLisio, Caleb White), 4:27.
Third period; D, Jake Ryan (Lanphere, Thibodeau), 4:22; D, Mahoney (Robinson), 10:13.
Saves: NR, Sam Elliott 26; D, Brayden Holt 15.