MARBLEHEAD — There are things that are simply out of your control.
For those student-athletes from Bishop Fenwick High School, having the state's governing body, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, ban the entire school from postseason consideration for the 2023-24 school year because of mistakes made by adults is nothing they can do anything about.
Neither is losing one of their best players to a game-ending injury early on opening night.
After Marblehead captain Chris DeWitt sacked Fenwick quarterback (and captain) Bryce Leaman for a 12-yard loss four minutes into the second quarter of Friday's game at Piper Field, he didn't get up for a few minutes. He was attended to and eventually got up, but was obviously hurting. As it turns out, he dislocated his knee and was on crutches the rest of the evening.
Rather than wilt, however, the Crusaders showed their resolve. Trailing by 10 at halftime, they rallied behind junior backup Brayden Clifford, scored twice in the third quarter and didn't allow any more points to pull off a surprising 14-10 victory.
"This is just the start," said senior captain and two-way lineman John Kennedy. "It's very exciting."
Bishop Fenwick head coach David Woods, after picking up career win No. 193, remarked how Kennedy has been "a phenomenal leader" throughout a turbulent summer and he rallied his teammates following this landmark win.
"He told them, 'This is what we can do when we stick together as a team and not let any of the outside noise and anything else affect us," Woods said. "We just stayed together and fought."
Clifford grew more poised as the game went on. His one big pass proved to be the game-winner, when he found captain Kurtis Burch down the right sideline for a 46-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Burch was actually his third option on the play; after looking off the other two, Clifford saw that the senior had gotten past two Magician defenders and hit him in stride for six points.
Another captain, Luke Connolly, also had a huge role in the Black-and-Gold triumph. Aside from breaking up passes and stepping up from the secondary to make tackles, the Salem native also threw a 15-yard halfback option pass for a touchdown to Odin Garron early in the third quarter, getting his team on the board for the first time.
It was a similar toss play that the left-handed Connolly had successfully converted for another six points in last year's Division 5 state semifinal against North Reading.
"When it was called I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is my play," Connolly said with a smile. "As soon as it left my hands, I knew it was a touchdown."
Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff, whose team suffered just its fifth home loss in 58 contests dating back to 2013, lamented the mistakes and missed opportunities that cost his ballclub.
"Tonight was a microcosm of what our practices and scrimmages have looked like to this point. We're just absolutely mistaken ridden," he said.
Rudloff was also quick to look in the mirror as to what went wrong. "I apologized to the team (after the game)," he admitted. "I did a terrible job coaching, and our coaching staff was horrible tonight. We were outcoached ... it was a bad day on the sidelines.
"We also had kids running into each other tonight, and some where the same kids (were) running into each other last week and the week before. We just keep hitting ourselves in the foot over and over again. We've got to fix it, and that's the coaches' responsibility.
"I'm embarrassed, honestly," he continued. "This is tough."
Once they got the lead, Fenwick settled into more of a power-I formation and pounded the ball behind Connolly, Anthony Nichols, and Dylan Patterulli.
Marblehead held a 10-0 edge at halftime after Greg Motorny nailed a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter, and running back Brady Selvais broke through the Fenwick defense for a 14-yard touchdown in the second.
First-year starting quarterback Colt Wales was 11-for-23 passing for the Magicians, but had several other potential big gainers dropped. He also ran for a team high 46 yards.
"It doesn't take a lot to motivate these guys," Woods said of his team, which will play at Arlington Catholic next Friday, likely with Clifford under center once again. "But a win like this can carry a team a long way. It shows that no matter how down you are or how much you're getting beat, just keep fighting.
"I told them at halftime I don't care what the score is at the end of the game; I just want to see us stick together and fight," he added before smiling, "but I kind of care what the score is now, though."
Bishop Fenwick 14, Marblehead 10
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Bishop Fenwick (1-0);0;0;14;0;14
Marblehead (0-1);3;7;0;0;10
Scoring summary
M-Greg Motorny 22 field goal
M-Brady Selvais 14 run (Motorny kick)
BF-Odin Garron 15 pass from Luke Connolly (Aidan Silva kick)
BF-Kurtis Burch 48 pass from Brayden Clifford (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Luke Connolly 13-38, Dylan Patterulli 5-17, Kurtis Burch 1-14, Anthony Nichols 7-12, Brayden Clifford 1-(-2), Bryce Leaman 4-(-6); Marblehead — Colt Wales 11-46, Brady Selvais 12-45, Andy Palmer 2-25, Braiden Kilroy 1-2, Bernardo Bannis 1-0.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 3-5-18-0-0; Clifford 3-10-48-1-1; Marblehead — Wales 11-23-80-0-1.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Burch 4-55, Nichols 2-7, Connolly 1-4; Marblehead — Chris DeWitt 4-40, Ryan Commoss 3-23, Crew Monaco 2-16, Palmer 2-1.