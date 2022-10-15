HAMILTON — Minus four two-way starters who are arguably the team's top players and tasked with going up against a deep, fast and strong Newburyport squad did not bode well for an undermanned Hamilton-Wenham football team Saturday afternoon.
While the host Generals played better in the second half, by then the final outcome had long been decided as the Clippers scored on their first four drives and rolled to a 41-14 Cape Ann League triumph.
"A lot of it was inexperience," said Tim Freiermuth, the Generals' first year coach, after his club fell to 2-4. "I thought we had a good week of practice, but coming out on game day it's a lot different playing against other varsity starters than your scout team."
Hamilton-Wenham was minus two of its four captains — quarterback/safety John Ertel and running back/defensive back James Day — plus senior wideout Thomas Ring and junior running back/linebacker Chris Collins (out for the season).
Junior Henry Stinson started under center for the Generals and wound up with 79 yards passing while leading the club with 48 rushing yards on seven attempts. He had both of his team's touchdowns: a 3-yard keeper on the opening drive of the third quarter than made it 34-7; and a 15-yard bootleg late in the fourth quarter to account for the final score. Freiermuth said he liked the leadership that Stinson showed in his first start at QB.
Stinson also found freshman Caden Schrock (whose father, Chris, was a Hamilton-Wenham star in the early 1990s) for a 2-point conversion on his second score. Adam Green caught three passes for a team-best 47 yards, including a 34-yarder on the drive that led to his team's first score, and had a number of impressive punts, including a 53-yard blast.
"We don't have a lot of depth but we do have talent. It's just a matter of finding the guys who will step up on game days," said Freiermuth.
Newburyport wasted no time in gaining the upper hand Saturday afternoon. Getting tremendous push up front, it piled up 244 yards in the first quarter alone and had 342 at halftime while surrendering only 22. By that point, it was 34-0 for the visitors.
"They came out ready to go and executed," Newburyport (4-2) head coach Ben Smolski said of his players. "It was a good team victory."
Jack Sullivan ran for a 61-yard touchdown on the game's third play to give the Clippers a lead they'd never relinquish. Jack Hadden added a 46-yard run on his team's next series before Sullivan caught a 56-yard scoring toss from quarterback Colin Fuller before the quarter ended.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as Newburyport's Kane Brennan ran it in from 22 yards out five plays in before Bryan Mendez-Heavilin scooted around left end from three yards out just before intermission.
"In that first half, our effort and attitude weren't great," admitted Freiermuth. "But we battled in the second half and did some good things. We just need to keep working."
The Generals hit the road this coming Friday to take on Triton in Byfield.