MARBLEHEAD — Two eggs. Two pieces of bacon. Two pieces of sausage. Two pancakes. Four pieces of toast.
That abundance of breakfast offerings make up the Hungry Man Special at Maria’s in town. “It’s an offensive linemen’s staple,” noted senior captain and National Honor Society member A.J. Andriano.
The Magicians’ seven trenchmen laugh with one of their own, ever-smiling Ned Fitzgerald, about his attempt to put away two such meals at one sitting. One of them stayed down; the other did not. Fitzgerald breaks out into a wide grin and starts chuckling. “I tried,” he said amidst the guffawing of his buddies.
Those who make up Marblehead’s offensive front — left tackles Christian Pacheco and Scott Campbell, Fitzgerald and Charlie Pingree at left guard, Sam Annese at center, Jack Aneshansley at right guard, and Andriano at right tackle — share more than just inside jokes. They’re a huge part of why the 11-0 and top-seeded Magicians are playing for the Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Thursday afternoon (3 p.m.) against North Attleboro.
What makes them particularly unique is their collective size — or lack thereof. With many high school linemen tipping the scales at 240, 260 or even north of 275 pounds, the Magicians don’t have a single player who weighs more than Andriano’s 225. Fitzgerald and Pacheco are both in the neighborhood of 205 lbs.; Aneshansley and Campbell around two bills. Yet they always seem to find a way to gain the upper hand against much beefier defensive fronts.
There’s a reason why Marblehead has over 4,000 yards of offense, averages 8.76 yards per play and 34.6 points per game, and has won a state-best 19 consecutive outings ... and it’s more than having a stud quarterback, two standout running backs and a fleet of glue-fingered receivers.
“It’s all about speed and quickness off the ball,” said the sensei of this group, 28-year-old offensive line coach Nick Broughton. A former star lineman for the Magicians who is far bigger than any of his players — he’s 6-foot-4 and weighed 285 during his own playing days at Merrimack — has the unique perspective of having both played in a Super Bowl for Marblehead (2009) and coached in another (2016) at Gillette.
Complimenting each other
Broughton has helped his charges overcome size matchups they face each week through angles, agility and intelligence.
“If these guys have good technique and can get to their spot quicker than the D-linemen can, then we have a shot of winning that rep,” he said. “But if size takes over and they get there first, it’s really tough to push them out of the way. So these guys have done a really good job of knowing their technique, knowing exactly the aiming point they’re going for, and getting there first.”
Pacheco, who with his long flowing curly hair is called ‘Polamalu’ by his teammates after the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer with similar locks, starts at left tackle and protects QB Josh Robertson’s blind side. Broughton said the 6-1, 205-pounder is already one of the best pass protectors he’s ever coached.
“And I know I can play even better,” said Pacheco.
Fitzgerald, a captain of the wrestling team, brings a deep understanding of leverage to the position. Annese understands fronts and can communicate what the Magicians want to be doing on either side of him. Pingree, a senior and ‘lightweight’ of the group at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, and Campbell, a 6-3, 200-pound sophomore, provide valuable relief on the left side with no dropoff in production.
Aneshansley “does everything right” according to his position coach and is adept at picking up blitzes. Andriano, the only returning starter from the Fall 2 season, is the de facto quarterback of the line.
“He can tell our running backs where they’re going, our fullbacks who to hit, Josh who the unblocked guy is, the opposing tackle who has to get .... he sees the offense like a quarterback,” said Broughton. “A.J.’s understanding of the game is simply amazing.”
Always prepared
Third seeded North Attleboro, which has won eight straight games after starting the year 0-3 (and has scored 138 points in its three playoff wins), is bulky up front with a 275-pounder, another at 265, several in the 250 range and others north of 230 lbs. That’s nothing new for the Magicians, however, who guesstimate they’ve been the far smaller line in each of their 11 contests.
More than knowing what pass routes to run or which holes to hit following a handoff, Marblehead’s linemen must be adroit and adjust on the fly to the squad’s many offensive fronts and sophisticated blocking schemes. Their aptness in making in-game adjustments — switching double teams, playing a little wider on one side — and clicking on the next series has kept the offensive humming along.
“Coach B always has us prepared. Overly prepared for anything we might see,” said Annese, an AP student in the classroom. “It goes beyond our position group; he’s always coordinating with what’s going on with our scout defense, which helps us get that much better. Blitzes, stunts in coverage ... coach always has us ready.”
“We want to win this one for Coach B and (head) coach (Jim) Rudloff and all the coaches,” added Andriano “They put too much work in for us to not bring home that ring.”
