SCORING
Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists)
1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 33 (16-17)
2. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 27 (17-10)
3. Lauren Diranian, Fenwick 25 (13-12)
3. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 25 (12-13)
5. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 23 (15-8)
5. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 23 (14-9)
7. Elsa Wood, Marb. 20 (14-6)
7. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 20 (8-12)
9. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 17 (11-6)
9. Catie Kampersal, Peabody 17 (9-8)
11. Bradie Arnold, Beverly 16 (7-9)
11. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 16 (7-9)
13. Cece Harriman, Pingree 14 (8-6)
14. Abby Amigo, Pingree 13 (6-7)
15. Ashley Piersol, Marb. 11 (6-5)
15. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree 11 (3-8)
17. Emma Perry, Fenwick 10 (7-3)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins SH 1. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 6-1-0 1.29 110 315 1
2. Audrey Buckley, Peabody 7-2-1 1.38 186 455 0
3. Ella Tucker, Fenwick 2-3-1 2.15 130 273 0
4. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 4-4-1 2.67 145 387 0
5. Lily Francoeur, Marb, 6-10-0 2.30 354 723 2
6. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 5-7-1 2.99 321 583 1
7. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 6-5-1 3.13 225 546 1
8. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco 1-3-0 3.82 58 177 0
9. Madie Dupuis, Masco 4-7-0 3.97 272 498 1
Leaders include those from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Feb 16, 2022. Goalies are min. 180 minutes.