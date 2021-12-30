SCORING
Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists)
1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 13 (4-9)
2. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 11 (6-5)
3. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 10 (4-6)
4. Elsa Wood, Marblehead 9 (7-2)
4. Lauren Dirarian, Fenwick 9 (4-5)
6. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 8 (6-2)
6. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 8 (5-3)
8. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 6 (5-1)
8. Cece Harriman, Pingree 6 (4-2)
8. Ashley Smail, Pingree 6 (3-3)
8. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 6 (2-4)
8. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree 6 (1-5)
GOALTENDING
Player,Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins SH
1. Maddie Dupuis, Masco. 2-2-0 1.72 69 157 1
2. Audrey Buckley, Peabody 1-1-1 1.93 60 140 0
3. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 2-0-0 2.00 21 90 0
4. Lily Francoeur, Marblehad 3-3-0 2.14 130 273 1
5. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 2-1-1 2.22 111 183 0
6. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 1-1-1 2.67 60 135 0
7. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 2-2-1 3.35 88 228 0
Leaders include players from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Dec 29, 2021. Goalies are min. 90 minutes played