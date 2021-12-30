SCORING

Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists)

1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 13 (4-9)

2. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 11 (6-5)

3. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 10 (4-6)

4. Elsa Wood, Marblehead 9 (7-2)

4. Lauren Dirarian, Fenwick 9 (4-5)

6. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 8 (6-2)

6. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 8 (5-3)

8. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 6 (5-1)

8. Cece Harriman, Pingree 6 (4-2)

8. Ashley Smail, Pingree 6 (3-3)

8. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 6 (2-4)

8. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree 6 (1-5)

GOALTENDING

Player,Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins SH

1. Maddie Dupuis, Masco. 2-2-0 1.72 69 157 1

2. Audrey Buckley, Peabody 1-1-1 1.93 60 140 0

3. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 2-0-0 2.00 21 90 0

4. Lily Francoeur, Marblehad 3-3-0 2.14 130 273 1

5. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 2-1-1 2.22 111 183 0

6. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 1-1-1 2.67 60 135 0

7. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 2-2-1 3.35 88 228 0

Leaders include players from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Dec 29, 2021. Goalies are min. 90 minutes played

