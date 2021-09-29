SCORING LEADERS
Player’s Name, School G A Pts.
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet%20%3%23
2. Olivia Baran, Swampscott%2%7%9
3. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers%6%3%9
T4. Grace Morey, Bp. Fenwick%4%4%8
T4. Emma Perry, Bp. Fenwick%4%4%8
T6. Noelle McLane, Beverly%6%1%7
T6. Brooke Waters, Swampscsott%6%1%7
8. Grace Brinkley, Danvers%4%3%7
9. Lexi James, Ipswich%3%4%7
T10. Lily Conway, Masconomet%1%6%7
T10. Katherine Purcell, Danvers%1%6%7
12. Bella DiCicco, Peabody%4%2%6
13. Julia Graves, Masconomet%4%1%5
T14. Chloe Pszenny, Ipswich%3%2%5
T14. Jackie Scopa, Peabody%3%2%5
16. Ava Tello, Masconomet%2%3%5
17. Jane O'Neil, Marblehead%4%0%4
18. Bobbi Serino, Danvers%3%1%4
19. Gina Terrazzano, Peabody%%2%4
T20. Jamie DuPont, Beverly%1%3%4
T20. Zoe Elwell, Bp. Fenwick%1%3%4
T20. Ryan Millett, Bp. Fenwick%1%3%4
T20. Linda Ruitenberg, Ipswich%1%3%4
GOALIE LEADERS
Player’s Name, School Gms. Saves GAA Shutouts
1. Morgan Bodwell, Ipswich%7%16%0.15%5
2. Megan McGinnity, Danvers%8%24%0.18%7
3. Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet%6%9%0.50%4
4. Sedona Lawson, Bp. Fenwick%7%44%0.86%3
5. Chloe Rakauskas, Swampscott%8%37%1.07%3 1/2
6. Maeve Clarke, Ham-Wenham%4%28%1.50%1
7. Amelia Massa, Beverly 8%45%2.00%1
8. Haley Baker, Marblehead5%19%2.22%1