SCORING LEADERS

Player’s Name, School G A Pts.

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet%20%3%23

2. Olivia Baran, Swampscott%2%7%9

3. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers%6%3%9

T4. Grace Morey, Bp. Fenwick%4%4%8

T4. Emma Perry, Bp. Fenwick%4%4%8

T6. Noelle McLane, Beverly%6%1%7

T6. Brooke Waters, Swampscsott%6%1%7

8. Grace Brinkley, Danvers%4%3%7

9. Lexi James, Ipswich%3%4%7

T10. Lily Conway, Masconomet%1%6%7

T10. Katherine Purcell, Danvers%1%6%7

12. Bella DiCicco, Peabody%4%2%6

13. Julia Graves, Masconomet%4%1%5

T14. Chloe Pszenny, Ipswich%3%2%5

T14. Jackie Scopa, Peabody%3%2%5

16. Ava Tello, Masconomet%2%3%5

17. Jane O'Neil, Marblehead%4%0%4

18. Bobbi Serino, Danvers%3%1%4

19. Gina Terrazzano, Peabody%%2%4

T20. Jamie DuPont, Beverly%1%3%4

T20. Zoe Elwell, Bp. Fenwick%1%3%4

T20. Ryan Millett, Bp. Fenwick%1%3%4

T20. Linda Ruitenberg, Ipswich%1%3%4

GOALIE LEADERS

Player’s Name, School Gms. Saves GAA Shutouts

1. Morgan Bodwell, Ipswich%7%16%0.15%5

2. Megan McGinnity, Danvers%8%24%0.18%7

3. Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet%6%9%0.50%4

4. Sedona Lawson, Bp. Fenwick%7%44%0.86%3

5. Chloe Rakauskas, Swampscott%8%37%1.07%3 1/2

6. Maeve Clarke, Ham-Wenham%4%28%1.50%1

7. Amelia Massa, Beverly 8%45%2.00%1

8. Haley Baker, Marblehead5%19%2.22%1

