SCORING LEADERS
Player’s Name, School G A Pts.
1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 18 2 38
2. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 6 2 14
3. Grace Brinkley, Danvers 4 3 11
4. Grace Morey, Bp. Fenwick 3 4 10
5. Olivia Baran, Swampscott 2 6 10
6. Kenzie Carey, Masconomet 4 1 9
7. Jane O’Neil, Marblehead 4 0 8
8. Emma Perry, Bp. Fenwick 3 2 8
9. Lily Conway, Masconomet 1 6 8
T10. Noelle McLane, Beverly 3 1 7
T10. Chloe Pszenny, Ipswich 2 3 7
T10. Brooke Waters, Swampscott 3 1 7
13. Sydney Marshall, Swampscott 3 0 6
14. Lexi James, Ipswich 2 2 6
15. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 1 4 6
T16. Arianna Costello, Bp. Fenwick 2 1 5
T16. Julia Graves, Masconomet 2 1 5
T16. Grace MacLean, Marblehead 2 1 5
T16. Kyla Perron-Hart, Beverly 2 1 5
GOALIE LEADERS
Player’s Name, School Gms. Saves GAA Shutouts
1. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 1 13 0.00 1
2. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 5 13 0.20 4
3. Morgan Bodwell, Ipswich 5 15 0.22 3
4. Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet 5 8 0.60 3
5. Sedona Lawson, Bp. Fenwick 5 34 0.80 2
6. Chloe Rakauskas, Swampscott 5 22 0.80 2
7. Maeve Clarke, Ham-Wenham 3 14 1.33 1
8. Haley Baker, Marblehead 4 14 2.25 1
9. Amelia Massa, Beverly 5 32 2.60 12
10. Gianna Digianfelice, Peabody 5 54 4.40 0