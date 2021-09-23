SCORING LEADERS

Player’s Name, School G A Pts.

1. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 18 2 38

2. Emma Wilichoski, Danvers 6 2 14

3. Grace Brinkley, Danvers 4 3 11

4. Grace Morey, Bp. Fenwick 3 4 10

5. Olivia Baran, Swampscott 2 6 10

6. Kenzie Carey, Masconomet 4 1 9

7. Jane O’Neil, Marblehead 4 0 8

8. Emma Perry, Bp. Fenwick 3 2 8

9. Lily Conway, Masconomet 1 6 8

T10. Noelle McLane, Beverly 3 1 7

T10. Chloe Pszenny, Ipswich 2 3 7

T10. Brooke Waters, Swampscott 3 1 7

13. Sydney Marshall, Swampscott 3 0 6

14. Lexi James, Ipswich 2 2 6

15. Katherine Purcell, Danvers 1 4 6

T16. Arianna Costello, Bp. Fenwick 2 1 5

T16. Julia Graves, Masconomet 2 1 5

T16. Grace MacLean, Marblehead 2 1 5

T16. Kyla Perron-Hart, Beverly 2 1 5

GOALIE LEADERS

Player’s Name, School Gms. Saves GAA Shutouts

1. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 1 13 0.00 1

2. Megan McGinnity, Danvers 5 13 0.20 4

3. Morgan Bodwell, Ipswich 5 15 0.22 3

4. Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet 5 8 0.60 3

5. Sedona Lawson, Bp. Fenwick 5 34 0.80 2

6. Chloe Rakauskas, Swampscott 5 22 0.80 2

7. Maeve Clarke, Ham-Wenham 3 14 1.33 1

8. Haley Baker, Marblehead 4 14 2.25 1

9. Amelia Massa, Beverly 5 32 2.60 12

10. Gianna Digianfelice, Peabody 5 54 4.40 0

