SCORING LEADERS

Player's Name, School G A Pts.

Maggie Sturgis, Masco 7 4 18

Grace Morey, Fenwick 7 2 16

Rowan Galanis, Ipswich 7 1 15

Cally McSweeney 3 4 10

Olivia Baran, Swampscott 4 1 9

Ava Collins, Masco 4 0 8

Lexi James, Ipswich 3 2 8

Arianna Costello, Fenwick 3 1 7

Riley Daly, Ipswich 3 1 7

Lily Conway, Masco 2 2 6

GOALIE LEADERS

Player's Name, School Gms. Saves GAA Shutouts

Morgan Bodwell, Ipswich 5 2 0.40 3

Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet 3 6 0.49 2

Emily Doughman, Marblehead 3 16 0.67 0

Chloe Rakauskas, Swamp. 4 32 0.75 2

Mia Koutoulas, Masconomet 3 2 1.03 2

Cat Elias, Fenwick 5 44 2.25 0

Julia Otterbein, Beverly 4 70 2.25 0

