SCORING LEADERS
Player's Name, School G A Pts.
Maggie Sturgis, Masco 7 4 18
Grace Morey, Fenwick 7 2 16
Rowan Galanis, Ipswich 7 1 15
Cally McSweeney 3 4 10
Olivia Baran, Swampscott 4 1 9
Ava Collins, Masco 4 0 8
Lexi James, Ipswich 3 2 8
Arianna Costello, Fenwick 3 1 7
Riley Daly, Ipswich 3 1 7
Lily Conway, Masco 2 2 6
GOALIE LEADERS
Player's Name, School Gms. Saves GAA Shutouts
Morgan Bodwell, Ipswich 5 2 0.40 3
Ainsley Gruener, Masconomet 3 6 0.49 2
Emily Doughman, Marblehead 3 16 0.67 0
Chloe Rakauskas, Swamp. 4 32 0.75 2
Mia Koutoulas, Masconomet 3 2 1.03 2
Cat Elias, Fenwick 5 44 2.25 0
Julia Otterbein, Beverly 4 70 2.25 0
||||