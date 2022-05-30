POINTS

Name, School Points

1. Emmy Clark, Masconomet 145

2. Haley Hamilton, H-W 132

3. Brook Lomasney, Peabody 112

4. Lily Shea, Beverly 95

4. Schuyler Lloyd, Pingree 95

6. Kara O’Shea, H-W 87

6. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 87

8. Jolie Dalton, Masconomet 79

9. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 76

9. Bella Juliano, Masconomet 76

11. Lauren Caley, Beverly 74

12. Mia Shuman, Pingree 72

12. Isabel Smail, Pingree 72

14. Madi Barrett, Peabody 70

14. Sierra Clawson, Salem 70

16. Ellie Anderson, Danvers 69

17. McKayla Fisher, Peabody 68

17. Broghan Laundry, Swampscott 68

19. Waters Lloyd, Pingree 65

20. Hadley Wales, Marblehead 64

21. Karina Gyllenhaal, Fenwick 62

22. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 58

23. Jordan Turcotte, Danvers 50

24. Ally Bettencourt, Peabody 47

25. Sydney Langton, Marblehead 46

26. Kaylee Rich, Danvers 45

26. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 45

28. Abby Eichler, Swampscott 44

29. Scarlett Ciciotti, Swampscott 43

30. Sam Montecalvo, Fenwick 41

GOALS

Name, School Goals

1. Haley Hamilton, H-W 124

2. Emmy Clark, Masconomet 93

3. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 73

4. Brooke Lomasney, Peabody 64

5. Schuyler Lloyd, Pingree 60

6. Ellie Anderson, Danvers 58

7. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 56

8. Lily Shea, Beverly 52

9. Mia Shuman, Pingree 51

10. Jolie Dalton, Masco 50

11. Lauren Caley, Beverly 49

12. Sierra Clawson, Salem 48

13. Broghan Laundry, Swampscott 47

14. McKayla Fisher, Peabody 46

15. Hadley Wales, Marblehead 44

16. Waters Lloyd, Pingree 43

17. Karina Gyllenhaal, Fenwick 42

18. Jordan Turcotte, Danvers 41

18. Kara O’Shea, Hamilton-Wenham 41

20. Sydney Langton, Marblehead 40

21. Coco Clopton, Danvers 38

22. Bella Juliano, Masconomet 37

23. Madi Barrett, Peabody 36

24. Kaylee Rich, Danvers 32

25. Riley Clarke, Hamilton-Wenham 31

26. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 30

ASSISTS

Name, School Assists

1. Isabel Smail, Pingree 60

2. Emmy Clark, Masconomet 52

3. Brooke Lomasney, Peabody 48

4. Kara O’Shea, Hamilton-Wenham 46

5. Lily Shea, Beverly 43

6. Bella Juliano, Masconomet 39

7. Schuyler Lloyd, Pingree 35

8. Madi Barrett, Peabody 34

9. Jolie Dalton, Masconomet 29

10. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 25

11. Lauren Caley, Beverly 24

12. Ally Bettencourt, Peabody 23

13. McKayla Fisher, Peabody 22

14. Waters Lloyd, Pingree 22

14. Sierra Clawson, Salem 22

16. Mia Shuman, Pingree 21

16. Broghan Laundry, Swampscott 21

18. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 20

18. Karina Gyllenhaal, Fenwick 20

20. Hadley Wales, Marblehead 20

20. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 20

20. Scarlett Ciciotti, Swampscott 20

23. Abby Eichler, Swampscott 19

GOALIE SAVES

Name, School Saves

1. Mackenzie Cronin, Masconomet 222

2. Ava Vautour, Hamilton-Wenham 187

3. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 179

4. Kate Santeusanio, Marblehead 155

5. Megan McGinity, Danvers 152

6. Caitlin Snow, Peabody 105

7. Arenne Kenney, Salem 98

8. Abbie Kelly, Beverly 96

9. Sasha Divall, Swampscott 82

10. Elena McCloskey, Pingree 79

Statistics were not available for Essex Tech at time of print

