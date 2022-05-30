POINTS
Name, School Points
1. Emmy Clark, Masconomet 145
2. Haley Hamilton, H-W 132
3. Brook Lomasney, Peabody 112
4. Lily Shea, Beverly 95
4. Schuyler Lloyd, Pingree 95
6. Kara O’Shea, H-W 87
6. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 87
8. Jolie Dalton, Masconomet 79
9. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 76
9. Bella Juliano, Masconomet 76
11. Lauren Caley, Beverly 74
12. Mia Shuman, Pingree 72
12. Isabel Smail, Pingree 72
14. Madi Barrett, Peabody 70
14. Sierra Clawson, Salem 70
16. Ellie Anderson, Danvers 69
17. McKayla Fisher, Peabody 68
17. Broghan Laundry, Swampscott 68
19. Waters Lloyd, Pingree 65
20. Hadley Wales, Marblehead 64
21. Karina Gyllenhaal, Fenwick 62
22. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 58
23. Jordan Turcotte, Danvers 50
24. Ally Bettencourt, Peabody 47
25. Sydney Langton, Marblehead 46
26. Kaylee Rich, Danvers 45
26. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 45
28. Abby Eichler, Swampscott 44
29. Scarlett Ciciotti, Swampscott 43
30. Sam Montecalvo, Fenwick 41
GOALS
Name, School Goals
1. Haley Hamilton, H-W 124
2. Emmy Clark, Masconomet 93
3. Cameron Traveis, Pingree 73
4. Brooke Lomasney, Peabody 64
5. Schuyler Lloyd, Pingree 60
6. Ellie Anderson, Danvers 58
7. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 56
8. Lily Shea, Beverly 52
9. Mia Shuman, Pingree 51
10. Jolie Dalton, Masco 50
11. Lauren Caley, Beverly 49
12. Sierra Clawson, Salem 48
13. Broghan Laundry, Swampscott 47
14. McKayla Fisher, Peabody 46
15. Hadley Wales, Marblehead 44
16. Waters Lloyd, Pingree 43
17. Karina Gyllenhaal, Fenwick 42
18. Jordan Turcotte, Danvers 41
18. Kara O’Shea, Hamilton-Wenham 41
20. Sydney Langton, Marblehead 40
21. Coco Clopton, Danvers 38
22. Bella Juliano, Masconomet 37
23. Madi Barrett, Peabody 36
24. Kaylee Rich, Danvers 32
25. Riley Clarke, Hamilton-Wenham 31
26. Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich 30
ASSISTS
Name, School Assists
1. Isabel Smail, Pingree 60
2. Emmy Clark, Masconomet 52
3. Brooke Lomasney, Peabody 48
4. Kara O’Shea, Hamilton-Wenham 46
5. Lily Shea, Beverly 43
6. Bella Juliano, Masconomet 39
7. Schuyler Lloyd, Pingree 35
8. Madi Barrett, Peabody 34
9. Jolie Dalton, Masconomet 29
10. Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet 25
11. Lauren Caley, Beverly 24
12. Ally Bettencourt, Peabody 23
13. McKayla Fisher, Peabody 22
14. Waters Lloyd, Pingree 22
14. Sierra Clawson, Salem 22
16. Mia Shuman, Pingree 21
16. Broghan Laundry, Swampscott 21
18. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 20
18. Karina Gyllenhaal, Fenwick 20
20. Hadley Wales, Marblehead 20
20. Coco Clopton, Swampscott 20
20. Scarlett Ciciotti, Swampscott 20
23. Abby Eichler, Swampscott 19
GOALIE SAVES
Name, School Saves
1. Mackenzie Cronin, Masconomet 222
2. Ava Vautour, Hamilton-Wenham 187
3. Ashton Flather, Ipswich 179
4. Kate Santeusanio, Marblehead 155
5. Megan McGinity, Danvers 152
6. Caitlin Snow, Peabody 105
7. Arenne Kenney, Salem 98
8. Abbie Kelly, Beverly 96
9. Sasha Divall, Swampscott 82
10. Elena McCloskey, Pingree 79
Statistics were not available for Essex Tech at time of print