Some of the top women’s soccer players not just on the North Shore, but in the entire country, spent part of their Christmas holiday in Danvers.
A who’s-who of high level soccer stars took part in the Upper 90 Christmas tournament at Danvers Indoor Sports recently, and the 4-hour soccer extravaganza was a big hit in terms of both the competition level and camaraderie.
There were three teams made up primarily of current and recently graduated college players, plus a team from the NEFC’s boys program. Each played the other three in a round-robin format, with the championship held at the end of the night.
“We wanted to give the girls something to do while they were home and also help the prepare the players for the pro combines,” said Doc Simpson, the Pingree head coach who organized the Christmas tournament and runs Upper 90 along with Pete Levasseur, Norman James and Edie Kodiat.
Those future pros were all on the winning squad. Jenna Tivnan, a former Governor’s Academy star who plays at Syracuse, and Pembroke native and University of Maryland standout Jenna Shafer, both played for the winning team and will be at Thursday’s National Women’s Soccer League draft hoping to have their names called.
Wilmington’s Olivia Wingate, an All-American for Notre Dame, will also be at the draft and plays for Upper 90 even though she missed this most recent tourney.
Brown’s Kayla Duran, who is from Woburn and was Ivy League Defender of the Year, and North Carolina standout Ally Sentor (who is form Hanson and plays for the U20 Women’s National Team) were both All-Americans on the winning squad. Sentor is a surefire future pro who recently signed an endorsement deal with Nike.
There were so many talented players including Cat Barry of South Carolina and Hingham, Grace Faulkner of Dartmouth College and Nicolette Kiorpes of Doherty High, one of the youngest standouts who plays for the U17 women’s national team and is committed to Penn State.
The goalkeeper for the winner squad? None other than former Pingree All-American Holly Stam, who grew up in Ipswich and now plays for Northeastern University.
It was a real treat for locals to go kick-for-kick with the top end players. Danvers native Riley DiGilio, who plays for St. Anselm, shined for instance and Masconomet junior Lauren Boughner held her own as one of the youngest players in attendance.
Recent Pingree product Tess O’Connell, who plays for the University of Rhode Island, showed out along with fellow Highlander alums like Jess Tonthat (NYU), Lexi Nickole (Western Michigan) and Lexi Gudaitis (Conn. College). Beverly native Cassie Jones, who plays for the University of New Hampshire, was also there.
The young boys team from NEFC also got standout performances from Gabe Russo in the net, and Connor Sullivan and Rocco Schena in the field.