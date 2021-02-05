Vaillancourt's standout performance sends Danvers girls past Salem

SALEM — Unhappy that her layup attempts hadn't been falling lately, Julia Vaillancourt turned to an old practice standby.
She and her Danvers High girls basketball teammates ran their two-minute drill during Thursday's practice, needing to make 32 baskets within those 120 seconds or start from scratch. They're forced to catch the ball at full speed in fast break situations and convert on those chances, so that when they arise in games they'll be second nature.
"It's a drill that's become like a superstition for me. When we do it well, I know things are going to start falling for me," said Vaillancourt, who dropped in 21 points Friday night in the Falcons' 59-30 win over host Salem at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse. "I had been down in the dumps with all of the layups I had been missing, but that helped get me out of it."
Reading the Salem defense well, Vaillancourt time and time again was able to roll off of picks and into the paint to take a feed from either Kristina Yebba or Gabby Chisholm and lay the ball off the glass for an easy two points.
All 10 of the captain's successful field goals made came via the lay up.
"Julia takes pride in what she does, and no one takes it harder than her when her shot isn't falling," said Danvers (4-3) head coach Pat Veilleux. "She does all the grunt work that no one watches, like guarding the other team's best player, so she deserves a game like she had tonight. She was terrific."
Vaillancourt, who also stars on the soccer pitch for DHS, had company in that regard. Her fellow captains, Yebba (a junior) and Chisholm, were also huge difference makers Friday night.
Yebba had a spectacular all-around outing, scoring 16 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out seen assists, making four steals and blocking a shot.
"Kristina's like a quarterback out there, seeing the entire court and almost always finding the open person for a pass. That's the sign of a great teammate," said Veilleux.
Chisholm, a senior, was a defensive ballhawk, coming up with nine steals (she was averaging close to 4 per game coming in) and dealt out a game-high eight assists.
"We all really fed off of each other tonight," said Vaillancourt.
Danvers, which pressed the Witches successfully and finished with 20 steals as a team, never trailed. The visitors scored 18 straight points to turn an early 1-point advantage into a 22-3 lead early in the second quarter, and Salem (now 1-3) never got any closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
The Witches were playing their third game in four nights (they have another one Saturday against Marblehead) and, playing primarily seven players, got tired easily. Head coach Evie Oquendo substituted her five starters and two top reserves often, sometimes every 2-3 minutes, in an attempt to keep their legs fresh.
"The girls are certainly working hard. But it's hard to go against a team that's fresher and has a dozen players they can rotate in," said Oquendo, whose team got nine points from eighth grader Yamilette Guerrero and eight more from Cassidi O'Leary, to go along with eight points and three steals.
"We have to focus our energy on defense first and go from there," continued Oquendo. "We're still making some of the same mental mistakes, too. You can't try to force the ball inside if it keeps getting stolen or knocked away; you need to try a ball fake or move it somewhere else. That comes with experience."
In addition to her nine points, Guerrero had four rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. She hit a pair of 3-pointers while O'Leary and Frayza Rodney-Guerrero had one each for Salem. Senior guard Tiara Griffin added five rebounds and three steals.
Jazmine Wallimann got Danvers off to a fast start, scoring all eight of her points in the first quarter to go with a half-dozen boards and two blocks. Junior Sabrina Auciello finished the night with 10 rebounds, three coming off the offensive glass.
"I didn't think my senior year was going to happen, and when we got pushed back to (starting) after Christmas I really thought there was no way," said Vaillancourt. "Basketball is the sport that brings me so much joy. So just to be able to play with my teammates and be with my coaches, having some semblance of a season, has really shown me you can't take anything for granted."
Danvers 59, Salem 30
at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, Salem
Danvers: Kristina Yebba 6-3-16, Sabrina Auciello 1-2-4, Julia Vaillancourt 10-1-21, Gabby Chisholm 1-0-2, Jazmine Wallimann 3-2-8, Reese Pszenny 1-0-2, Eliana Anderson 2-0-4, Dunn 0-0-0, Jordan Ortins 1-0-2, Delani Flynn 0-0-0, Kaylee Marsello 0-0-0. Totals 25-8-59.
Salem: Tiara Griffin 0-0-0, Amayah McConney 2-0-4, Anna Cantone 1-2-4, Frayza Rodney-Guerrero 1-2-5, Cassidi O'Leary 3-1-8, Mei-Lii Hannig 0-0-0, Yamilette Guerrero 3-2-9, Natalie Hernandez 0-0-0, Ruth Hidalgo 0-0-0. Totals 10-7-30.
Halftime: Danvers, Yebba; S, Rodney-Guerrero, O'Leary, Guerrero.
Three-pointers: D, 32-14.
Records: D, 4-3; S, 1-3.