WAKEFIELD -- The Masconomet football team knew they would have to play close to perfect if they wanted to knock off unbeaten Wakefield in a Division 3 playoff opener Friday night.
The Chieftains kept the game close, but were hurt by a pair of turnovers in the second half that killed drives at the Wakefield 1-and-11-yard lines.
With the home team up two late in the fourth, Wakefield’s Javin Willis hooked up with Steven Woish on a 52-yard touchdown with 2:30 left to secure a 21-12 victory.
Wakefield head coach John Rafferty was very impressed by the play of the visiting Chieftains.
“That team did much more than just hang around, that’s an excellent football team over there. We knew it was going to be difficult and it was,” Rafferty said. “They’re a good team, they’re well-coached, they’re talented, and most importantly they play hard. It took everything we had, but we were able to come out on top.”
Wakefield got in the end zone first with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter when Nathan Delgado banged over the goal line from the one. The first of Mark Letchford’s three PAT kicks made it 7-0 after one.
The Warriors eventually took a 14-0 lead into halftime when quarterback Javin Willis got his own 1-yard rushing touchdown as time expired in the second quarter.
Masconomet shut down Wakefield in the third quarter, and made it a one score game when Matt Richardson hit Will Shannon from nine yards out to make it 14-6 early in the fourth. The snap on the PAT attempt was bobbled in the backfield and the Chieftains were down eight points with 10:43 left in the regulation.
Sam Nadworny gave his team great field position to set up the visitors first touchdown, returning a Wakefield punt 36 yards, putting the ball at the Wakefield 11.
After another good series by the Masconomet defense, the Chieftains got the ball into the end zone again on another touchdown pass by Richardson. The senior QB tossed the ball into the end zone from seven yards out, Sam Nadworney got a hand on the ball deflecting it to Tyler McMahon, who grabbed it as he was going down to the ground to make it a two point game.
The Chieftains went for two points, but Wakefield broke up the play. The Warriors then put the game away on their next offensive play, the touchdown by Steven Woish.
Masconomet’s coach Gavin Monagle gave credit to his seniors for helping hold everything together, and to the entire team for 48 minutes of solid effort.
“They’re a good, physical, tough team over there; I thought that both teams played very, very well. We made a couple of mistakes, and that hurt us,” Monagle said. “When we turned the ball over we just told the guys to keep working, keep going, put it in emergency mode, we can’t worry about what happened, we had to keep going and make plays.
“Defensively we made some big stops, kept them deep in their zone, but we couldn’t pull it out,” Monagle added. “This team kept working, they never felt they were out of it, and I thought the kids did a great job. That all starts with our senior leadership, they’re excellent leaders. It could have gone sour real quick when things weren’t going our way, but they (the seniors) didn’t let that happen.”
Wakefield 21, Masconomet 12
Division 3 Round of 16
at Wakefield High
Masconomet (5-4);0;0;0;12;12
Wakefield (9-0);7;7;0;7;21
Scoring summary
W- Nathan Delgado 1 run (Mark Letchford kick)
W- Javin Willis 1 run (Letchford kick)
M- Will Shannon 9 pass from Matt Richardson (kick fails)
M- Tyler McMahon 7 pass from Matt Richardson (2-pt fails)
W- Steven Woish 51 pass from Willis (Letchford kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Will Shannon 20-134, Matt Richardson 6-25, Sam Nadworny 3-5.
PASSING: Richardson 7-14-79-2-0.
RECEIVING: Owen Barrett 1-17.