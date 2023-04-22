DANVERS — Jake's back, and the best high school boys lacrosse team in the state playing under the MIAA guidelines just got even better.
Saturday in a battle of two of the Bay State's best squads seemed like a fitting time for Jake Vana to make his full-time return to the St. John's Prep lineup. The star junior midfielder looked to be in midseason form, scoring two goals and handing out a game-high four assists as the Eagles doubled up previously unbeaten Franklin, 16-8, in a physical contest at Glatz Field.
"It's great to have him back," said Prep captain Jimmy Ayers, who had another big showing of his own with four goals and handing out two helpers. "He can do it all, man."
A three-sport athlete who is already ticketed to Princeton to play Division 1 college lacrosse, Vana had what head coach John Pynchon said was about "eight days off total" between winning the state title with the Prep soccer team last fall and helping the Eagles' hockey team reach the state semifinals this past winter.
The decision was made to rest Vana for the first month of the lacrosse season so he could heal properly and be ready for when things start to ramp up. The Eagles' unparalleled depth, naturally, gave them the option to do so.
"Coach Pynchon shut me down, which honestly was probably the best thing we could've done," admitted Vana, who played in a few man-up situations Thursday against Billerica before making his 'full' return on Saturday. "It gave me a break, gave my legs a break. I couldn't be prouder of the guys, who just kept rolling and were so supportive of me.
"I'm still a little rusty; you could see that when I turned the ball over on my first touch (Saturday)," he continued. "But the guys were great; they came over to me and said 'No worries; just keep going and doing your thing.' That meant so much to me."
St. John's Prep (6-1 overall, but 6-0 for MIAA tournament purposes) shot out to a 5-0 lead Saturday and never trailed. Franklin made its best run in the third quarter, when Drew Hansen's third goal cut his team's deficit to 10-8. But Luke Kelly tallied for St. John's before the quarter ended, and the hosts put up five unanswered goals over the final 12 minutes.
"We knew they'd come out hard in the third quarter," Pynchon said of the Panthers. "We had some turnovers, their goalie (backup Matt Corvi) made some nice saves ... there was a lot of emotion in that third quarter.
"We had to rest and go back and do what we've been trying to do, which is control the tempo and play like we want to play. When we want to play fast, play fast and when we want to play slow, slow it down and control possession."
The second of middie Matt Morrow's three goals increased the Prep lead to 12-8 just 46 seconds into the fourth quarter. Vana then made a remarkable play, stripping Franklin's top scorer, Luke Davis, in the defensive zone, scooping the ensuing ground ball and taking off upfield before scoring an unassisted tally.
"That No. 3 (Davis) is a great player; I just tried to follow him and timed my check perfectly," said Vana. "I picked it up and saw a lot of room, and Coach Pynchon gave me the green light to keep going. Our attackmen did a good job opening things up (offensively) and Cam (McCarthy) got through, so I had a free lane to the net. Luckily, my shot went 5-hole."
"The first thing in everyone's mind after seeing a play like that is, 'He's back'," Ayers said.
"Even after missing some games, I expect Jake to do stuff like that. Coming back like he has and making a play like that ... it' s definitely a huge energy boost for the guys."
Morrow scored again on a pass from Rowan Mondello as the Eagles worked the ball around the perimeter, waiting for just the right opportunity to pounce. Ayers then netted his fourth goal of the day before sophomore LSM Nicolas Schibli fired home his first career goal with 2:55 to play, essentially sealing the deal.
Lucas Verrier (2), McCarthy, Harlan Graber, and Will Sawyer also scored for St. John's, while goaltender Gavin Kornitsky had 10 saves.
Pynchon was pleased with his defense and the work they put in to prepare for Franklin, especially three sophomores who see lots of run: Sam Wilmot, Jack Weissenburger, and Ryan DeLucia.
"Today was a great opportunity for them, and they stepped up and did what we hoped they'd do," said Pynchon.
Two of the state's top faceoff men went at it the entire 48 minutes as Chris Esposito of the Prep captured 13 draws while Franklin's Justin Alexander claimed 15.
Like Davis, Jayden Consigli scored three times for Franklin (now 6-1), with Drew Hanson adding a pair. Mikey Galvin stopped five of 14 shots in net before being replaced by Corvi (4 saves on 11 shots).
"We talked beforehand about how great of any opportunity this was, and you can't let opportunities like this go to waste," said Ayers. "We came out and executed what we wanted to do ... and it showed up on the scoreboard."