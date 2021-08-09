Vatousios hired as new Danvers boys soccer coach

Over the past few seasons at Danvers High, the Falcons' boys soccer program has admittedly struggled with participation. Since winning 11 regular season games before bowing out to Masconomet in overtime in the 2017 Division 2 North quarterfinals, the program's numbers have dwindled. As a result, they have failed to earn a playoff spot since then.
Tony Vatousios, a longtime youth and junior varsity soccer coach as well as a varsity assistant, is hoping to change that.
Vatousios was recently hired to take over the boys varsity program at Danvers High, succeeding former coach Mike Chase.
"Mike (Chase) comes with an incredible resume and an incredible past at DHS, and I'm hoping to connect with him again soon," said Vatousios. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mike; having him there the past couple of years has been fantastic to keep the program going.
"There's a lot of positives in this program, and I'm hoping that we can build on that and bring it back to where it was five or 10 years ago."
An experienced coach who boasts both knowledge and passion for the game, Vatousios spent over 20 years coaching at the youth level in Danvers. He has also served as the JV coach at Danvers High as well as an assistant for the varsity team at Beverly High.
Hailing from Greece, Vatousios moved to the states in 1985 and attended Berkley College of Music. He then joined the US Navy as a musician and was stationed in Newport, R.I., where he was able to get his Masters Degree from the University of Rhode Island. He came to Danvers shortly afterwards, has lived in town for 18 years and is a teacher at the high school.
Now, Vatousios gets to stay close to home (the high school is only about five minutes from his house), and continue coaching the sport he cherishes most for a town he's truly grown to love.
"I've coached a lot of youth teams for the past 20 years, from U5 all the way up to U18," he said. "I ended up coaching as an assistant for varsity (at Danvers) for one year, then the pandemic happened and I didn't coach. But once this job opened up I was so invested into Danvers High and Danvers in general that I didn't want it to pass by."
With the fall high school soccer season just weeks away, Vatousios has already put plans into place. First and foremost, he said, he'll make a strong attempt at getting the overall numbers up. Last season, the Falcons carried just 26 total players and were unable to field a freshman squad. But last Monday, exactly that many boys showed up for the team's first meeting with their new coach, certainly a positive sign moving forward.
"My biggest goal for these guys is to get more kids involved," Vatousios said. "When I was in Beverly there was 96 kids that tried out, so to get only 30 kids in Danvers, that's not enough. We want to get enough to make at least two teams and hopefully in the next few years, three teams again."
How will he do that?
"I think my biggest thing is effective communication, communication with the players first and foremost," he said. "I can sit here and say anything I want, but really it's the players who are going to advertise the program, get their friends to commit. Maybe some kids played when they were in eighth grade or freshmen and sophomores at DHS ... we want to get them to recommit again and find out what held them from signing up before."
Like most other schools across the North Shore, Danvers will open tryouts in less than three weeks. They have a number of capable players returning to the fold, including reigning Salem News all-star Chance Prouty as well as Vatousios' son, Dan. With a more normal season certainly expected, the Falcons will work towards getting back into the postseason — and appear to be in good hands as they make that attempt.
