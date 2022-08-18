One of the most successful head softball coaches ever in New England will join his school's Hall of Fame this fall.
Mark Veilleux, essentially the father of Endicott College softball and one of the North Shore's most successful coaches ever, will be enshrined along with four fellow Gulls this October on Homecoming Weekend.
"Coach Veilleux is the consummate professional in everything that he does. He was a master composer on the softball field and always was three steps ahead of the opposing coach. His ability to recruit top-notch student-athletes that possessed the same unrelenting desire to succeed was a great strength, but he went even further, by pushing his student-athletes to not just reach unthinkable levels in the field, but in life," said Endicott athletic director Brian Wylie. "No other program in Endicott's history that we've seen to this point, year-in and year-out, were as successful as Coach Veilleux's. He's been a mentor for so many, and for as great as he is to be a Hall of Fame Coach, he's a better husband, father, grandfather, and role model for so many."
Winning a staggering 620 games from 1995-2017, Veilleux took his Gulls to ten NCAA tournaments and two regional finals and won the school's first ever conference crown in his first season in '95. Endicott won the ECAC D3 New England title in 2012 and even five years after retiring, Veilleux ranks No. 38 all-time on the NCAA D3 softball list for wins and winning percentage (.690).
"Being inducted into the Endicott College Athletics Hall of Fame is quite an honor," said Veilleux. "I was fortunate to have many outstanding assistant coaches and players along the way as well as excellent leadership from former President Richard Wylie, former Vice President of Admissions Tom Redman, current Athletic Director Brian Wylie, and former Athletic Director Larry Hiser. Endicott College is such a special place and I am happy to have been a part of it."
The 2022 Hall of Fame Class is the 24th in the school's history, beginning in 1994 with 59 inductees. This year's crop of outstanding athletes are tennis player Kate Cioffi Shungu, cross country runner and lacrosse player Holly Davis, football player Phil Konopka and golfer Austin Teal.
A graduate of 2021, Cioffi Shungu hails from Vermont and is the only woman in program history with more than 50 wins at No. 1 singles plus more than 40 wins at No. 1 doubles. She's the only women's tennis player to be Gull's Female Student-Athlete of the Year and was All-Commonwealth Coast Conference four times.
"Being inducted into the Endicott Hall of Fame is a dream come true. It was a privilege to be able to play the sport I love on a successful team and for an athletic department that was always all in for every single student-athlete, not just on game days, but every day," said Cioffi Shungu. "I can't thank my family, teammates, or coaches enough for their support from my freshman preseason all the way through my last match my senior year. I would not be the athlete I was or the person I am today without the experiences that shaped me from Endicott. It is truly an honor, and I am very thankful."
Davis, who graduated in 2013 and calls Connecticut home, excelled in two sports and in the classroom. She's the only CoSIDA Academic All-American in women's lacrosse program history and is also the Gulls' all-time leader in shots on goals (342), goals per game (4.38) and draw controls (304) while remaining second all-time in total goals with 213.
Besides being CCC Offensive Player of the Year in 2013, she was a four-time All-Region selection who helped Endicott win four straight league titles. She's also the first women's cross country runner to be selected for the Hall of Fame.
"It is such an honor to recognize Holly for all that she achieved during her time at Endicott. The accolades that Holly received inside the classroom are as impressive…if not more, than what Holly did in her time on the lacrosse field and running cross country," said Wylie. "Equally as impressive, is when you meet Holly you immediately recognize how truly a great person she is. Her warm, caring, and nurturing demeanor she has with people is like no other. This buoyed by her pure athleticism and determination were always on display separating her from most on the field or trail. A phenomenal leader that espoused inclusion and belonging, and made everyone better around her."
A quarterback from Connecticut, Konopka guided the Gulls under center from 2008-11 and tossed an incredible 69 TD's along with 7,085 yards. He was the first QB in Endicott history to pick up an All-America nod in 2011, where he had 2,579 total offensive yards and was NEFC and ECAC North Offensive Player of the Year. His Gulls teams posted 27 wins including the team's first NCAA appearance in '10 and an ECAC Bowl win in '11.
"It's an honor to be inducted into the Endicott Athletics Hall of Fame. This would not be possible without the love and support of my family who never missed a game," said Konopka. "I'm thankful for my teammates who I competed with each week, and for the lifelong friendships that we formed. Lastly, I'd like to thank Coach Volpone and Coach Wells who believed in me for four years, and pushed me to not only be the best quarterback I could be, but also instilled in me values that I will carry with me forever."
Teal, of the Class of '16 from New York, was CCC Golfer of the Year for 2014-15, an All-Region honoree and the first and only Endicott linksman to be named All-America (2014). He also competed individually at the NCAA championships and finished tied for ninth place. As a three-time conference medalist, he's the first golfer inducted into Endicott's Hall of Fame.
"It is an honor to be inducted into the Endicott Athletics Hall of Fame. I'd like to thank Coach Smith, my teammates, and of course my family," said Teal. "It truly would not have been possible without everyone's support and I can't thank them enough for the roles that they played in this achievement. I was able to create lifelong memories on and off the course during my four years at Endicott and I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a Gull."