The Viking Skating Club’s Winter Session begins this Saturday at Salem State University's Rockett Arena. In addition to its current Learn to Skate program, they are also offering adult skating lessons, as well as lessons for teens ages 14-18 during this session.
Registration forms to sign up, download and print are available under the "forms" section of their website, https://vikingskatingclub.com on our website. Please bring these forms to the first day of sessions.
Those with questions may contact skating@vikingskatingclub.com.