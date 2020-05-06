Salem State University's annual sports awards (known as the VESPYs) continued this week with special performances from the season being honored via social media since the gala event can't be held due to social distancing.
The latest honorees were men's basketball MASCAC MVP Hakeem Animashaun and field hockey standout Allison Couillard.
Animashaun got the record setting performance award after he led all of D3 in free throw attempts, had 22 double-doubles, joined the 1,000 point club and finished top ten at SSU in points, rebounds and blocks.
Couillard received the clutch performance award for netting two overtime game-winning goals in the same week in late September.
--Matt Williams