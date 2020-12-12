Vote for Endicott football in Helmet Bowl National Championships

BEVERLY -- The Endicott College football program is looking for your vote.
Or, to be more specific, their helmet is.
The Gulls are in the opening round of the best-of-64 bracket-style Helmet Bowl National Championships. Endicott's helmet is the No. 2 seed in the East bracket, matched up against No. 15 Southwestern (Texas) Pirates.
Endicott's iconic white helmet with a kelly green, navy blue and white Gulls' wing on the sides earned an at-large bid into the tournament after three grueling weeks of conference voting.
Fans can vote online daily for one week at HelmetBowl.com to determine who will advance to the second round. Supporters can use any device and any browser at least once daily to push Endicott one step closer to the national championship. Each round of voting ends Mondays at 1 p.m. EST.
The winner between the No. 2 ranked Gulls and No. 15 Southwestern will square off against No. 7 Butler (D1-FCS) and No. 10 Michigan (D1-FBS) in the second round of the East Region bracket.
Some of the other football helmets in the championship bracket include New England entries such as Mass. Maritime Academy, Bates and Colby, as well as established Division 1 football powers such as Kansas State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Michigan, Navy, Iowa State and San Diego State.
