WAITING GAME: MIAA leaves door open for spring sports if school resumes 

There will be spring high school sports in 2020 -- if Governor Charlie Baker dictates schools around the Commonwealth may open on May 4.
That was the verdict from the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association when they met via conference call on Monday. Last week, Baker ordered schools closed through May 4 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus which obviously put an end to the state's plans to begin school sports on April 27.
In response, the MIAA decided to roll back their timeline by a week. Practices for spring sports would begin on May 4 with the first possible games being played on May 11 and the last possible games being played on June 27.
The Board of Directors, made up of principals and athletic directors from around the state, acted on a number of logistical issues related to the unprecedented pandemic shutdown.
In hopes of still holding state playoffs, they voted that the minimum number of games a team could play to qualify is eight with a maximum being 12. Teams that don't qualify or are eliminated would be allowed to continue playing until June 27 (as would their sub-varsity programs), with the aim being to provide as many experiences as possible for student-athletes whose seasons are already reduced.
There will be no exclusion or endowment games this spring and the board voted to allow each school's principal sole discretion to determine academic eligibility. They also determined that all sports would need seven days of practice, reduces from the traditional 11 and modified to three for spring golf and seven for rugby.
The Board tasked the Tournament Management Committee, which last week recommended not holding an official state tournament if the season couldn't begin by April 27, with brainstorming ideas for what a modified playoff might look like.
Whether or not any spring high school sports take place will depend on how the Coronavirus pandemic evolves. The MIAA and its various committees will be monitoring the situation and will reassess if the state decides to keep schools shuttered beyond May 4 or public health recommendations on group gatherings and social distancing change.
