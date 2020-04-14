There’s no portion of a high school athlete’s life that hasn’t been placed on pause by the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.
In the present, student-athletes have lost valuable practice time, irreplaceable memories with their teammates and friends and plenty of game experience. But what about the future?
For those student-athletes that are underclassmen, the COVID-19 shutdown has the potential to be quite painful when it comes to making an impression on college coaches. Many current juniors were looking forward to getting a chance to impress the coaches they hope to play for at the next level but are now left with fewer and fewer possible opportunities to get noticed.
“Any opportunity you have to play in front of a college coach is huge,” said veteran Masconomet baseball coach T.J. Baril. “When you have fewer games that’s fewer chances, and it trickles down to fewer practices, less preparation and so on. It’s definitely a challenge.”
One obstacle for spring athletes is that since its the final season of the school year, many juniors will want their college choices more or less made by spring of their senior years. Fall athletes can still make an impression six months from now, but kids on the baseball and softball diamonds and lacrosse fields won’t necessarily be able to wait for next May or June to make a decision.
On the plus side, however, college coaches’ own seasons have been cancelled. That’s left them with even more time than usual to devote to scouring resources such as questionnaire submissions, videos and voices on the high school and club coaching circuits for potential recruits.
“The bright side is that coaches are recruiting more now than before. It’s a great time to take advantage of it and see what opportunities may rise,” said Bishop Fenwick lacrosse standout Stefano Fabiano, a junior who has always dreamed of playing in college and certainly has the skillset to do so.
Another potential plus? Many spring sports have summer travel circuits that are heavily scouted by the college ranks. So whether it’s AAU baseball, travelling softball or something like the Bay State Games, there are lots of opportunities to get noticed even outside the high school playing field.
Clubs like the RES Angels Softball organization, Show Baseball Academy and NEFC soccer club have been running video meetings and keeping things positive through social media initiatives that are part “stay in shape training exercises” and part “Harlem Shake” type coordinated, morale building fun.
“Checking with some of our juniors, they’ve been having Zoom meetings with their clubs. They’re hoping for clinics and summer stuff but no one knows when it’ll be safe,” said Marblehead girls lacrosse coach Annie Madden. “The college coaches are telling them to send in video. It’s hard to know what will happen but we really hope all our kids can have some what of a season.”
The NCAA allowing all its current student-athletes an extra year of eligibility is also a factor. College coaches aren’t sure how much scholarship money they might have to offer or how many roster spots may be available and the NCAA’s decisions on those matters could alter the landscape of what current high school students walk into at college even two or three years from now.
“Communication and relationships are key. We’re staying in contact with college coaches and keeping those channels open as much as possible. It’s a difficult time,” said Baril. “Everyone wants to be on the field right now. When we do get the opportunity its important to be ready to take advantage.”
That’s where the old athlete’s adage of controlling what you can control and compartmentalizing the rest comes in handy. Student-athletes of all ages are hoping school can resume in May and they’ll get to play some games in front of friends, family and college coaches alike. It’s more crucial than ever to maintain discipline and stay ready for when that day comes.
“I believe its the most important time to be on top of yourself and your game,” said Fabiano. “To me the little things matter, for example waking up early, having a good breakfast, and keeping yourself in shape and on top of your studies.
“Keep myself sharp and ready if the season comes back is critical. I continue to keep the stick in my hand and get down to the field. I’m taking this time as a time to get better and develop more. It is not an offseason for me and especially not a time to relax.”
