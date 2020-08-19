SOUTH HAMILTON — In October 1921, the New England PGA (NEPGA) wrapped up its inaugural championship at a rain-soaked Myopia Hunt Club.
One century later, the now-storied event returned to the South Hamilton haven and crowned its newest champion, Shawn Warren, Wednesday evening.
Warren, who plays out of Falmouth Country Club, was far and away the best golfer throughout the three-day tournament, carding a steady 4-over par 76 in his final round to comfortably win by five strokes. Warren has now won the sectional event three times, including last year, and will now advance to next year’s PGA Professional National Championship in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
“To win it back-to-back is huge. There’s a lot of good players in our section — it’s probably one of the top sections in the entire country — so to be able to come out on top (again) is special,” said Warren. “Especially doing so at this golf course with this field, it really meant a lot.”
Holding a six-shot lead over Peabody’s Scott Johnson heading into Wednesday’s final round, Warren opted for a conservative approach as he attempted to hold on to his lead. He struck clean iron after clean iron off the tee and was able to get through each hole without too much trouble.
Warren made three straight birdies on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes to all but seal the victory early. And despite an uncharacteristic triple bogey on 17, a par on the final hole was more than enough to supplant the triumph.
For his win, Warren hoisted the beautiful Championship Cup trophy and walked away with $11,225 in prize money.
“He was fun to watch, and you know why he’s the best in the section,” admitted the 54-year-old Johnson, who held on to his second place stature and walked away with $7,615. “He’s a young guy (34), and I know even 20 years ago I never hit it anywhere near as far as he does. He smashes it. I hit one good on 12 and I had about 147 (yards) in; he had me by 50 and I was like, ‘Wow, that is impressive.’ He’s a real talent.”
While Johnson wasn’t quite able to catch Warren at the top, the Oakley CC professional was plenty satisfied with his performance. Johnson played consistent golf all week at co-hosts Tedesco and Myopia, carding rounds of 74, 69 and 75. Not bad for a guy who admittedly doesn’t play as much as he used to.
“It’s a big deal; very exciting and unexpected,” said Johnson, who also advanced to next year’s PGA Professional National Championship along with the other top 10 finishers at Myopia. “I’m not a top 10 player in New England. I might be a top 50 player if I have a good year, but this was just exceptional. I had a blast, I played good, I hit it solid, I could compete — it was just a lot of fun and I had a great three days.”
Also joining Johnson and Warren in qualifying for next year’s PGA Professional National Championship was Salem CC’s Kirk Hanefeld. The savvy veteran went 72-74-77 (+9) to finish in a tie for 10th place.
Kernwood’s Frank Dully (+11, T20) narrowly missed the coveted top 10, as did Beverly’s David Dionne (+12, T26) and St. John’s Prep golf coach Joe Rocha (+15, T37). Rocha spoke about the experience of playing at two top-tier courses in Tedesco and Myopia and what a great job the NEPGA does every year with the unique event.
“I just really didn’t hit it as good as I needed to to score both days, so it’s disappointing in that respect,” said Rocha, “but it’s a beautiful place and just to be out here playing and to make the cut is an accomplishment. The NEPGA does a great job with getting great golf courses for us to play each year, and this was really a nice treat for us.”