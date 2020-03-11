WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, MIT 15: Julia Lantieri scored four times and the No. 20 ranked Gulls (4-0) remained unbeaten with a narrow win over MIT. Katy Garvin had a hat trick and netted the game winner while Katie Schenk and Kiana Napolitano also netted three each.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon 10, Delaware Valley 8: The Scots (1-6) scored five in the top of the seventh to earn their first win of the season. Emma DuBois socked her first homer of the year and also doubled with three total RBI to lead the hit parade and Lauren Bieren also drove in a pair.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Wilkes 7, Gordon 5: Jason Dantona scored to even things up at 4-4 in the third but the Scots were outdone by a 3-1 margin the rest of the way in the road loss. Jacob Hryzan netted three goals for Gordon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon splits: Down in Florida, the Scots (7-4) split a double dip against Penn State Brandywine with an 11-4 loss and a 7-5 win. The victory was punctuated by a 3-for-4 effort and three runs scored by John Lagerfeld and a five inning start on the mound from Evan Paquette. Brad Welch drove in a pair of runs in the loss.
