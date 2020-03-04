SKIING
At the state alpine championships at Berkshire East, Marblehead’s boys won the team championship for the fourth straight season. Baxter Jennings had the best run of the bunch, coming in first overall with a combined time of 1:29:18, while fellow Magicians Charlie Pingree (1:34) and Chris Thompson (1:37) had strong runs. Matt Thompson was fourth.
Masconomet’s Robbie McKersie had an outstanding run, finishing third in 1:29.54.
On the girls side, Marblehead was the runner-up in team points led by Courtney Pingree, who was 7th in 1:36.84. Cate Honos was 11th in 1:39 and Mae Colwell clocked in at 1:43.
Masco’s Charlotte Hill (1:43) and Ava Pelletier (1:44) ran well and Swampscott’s Maddy O’Brien qualified and timed out at 1:53.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence Country Day 89, Covenant Christian 56: Though the Cougars trailed by only five at halftime, the No. 3 seed from Providence proved too strong in the quarterfinals of the NEPSAC Class D playoffs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 11, Trinity 10: Maya Feigenbaum and Gabriella Prisco each netted three goals and an assist to carry the Gulls (2-0) by the No. 16 ranked team in Division 3 for an impressive early season triumph. Morgan Pike scored twice including the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes left in the second half and goalie Alex Rose came up with nine saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 15, Salem State 6: Jason Dantona scored six times on a dominant 17 shots to help carry the Fighting Scots (1-3) to their first win of the spring. Dawson Tozier added three goals of his own for the winners and Jacob Hryzan had two scores with an assist. For Salem State (1-1), Nick Quick and Jason Dougherty scored two goals each.
Babson 8, Endicott 6: Mike Sudora had a hat trick and goals by he and Jack Sutherland made it close at the tail end of the fourth quarter but the Gulls (1-2) were unable to come all the way back against the Beavers. Will Clark also had a goal for Endicott and Austin Fournier turned aside 15 shots in the cage.
