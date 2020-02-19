GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 2, Auburn 1 (OT): The Lady Headers (7-11-2) finished the year by winning the Kelly O’Leary championship at Horgan Arena in dramatic fashion. Sophomore Hadley Wales netted the game-winner on a rebound of captain Abby Kalinowski’s blast on the power play in overtime and junior Molly O’Handley made it possible by netting the tying goal with only 59 seconds left in the third period. Eighth grade goalie Avery Olson stood on her head with multiple breakaway saves to help Marblehead end the season with two straight wins and a tourney trophy.
North Yarmouth 5, Pingree 1: Senior Addy Fenton had her team’s goal on Senior Night, which made it a 1-1 game going into the third period before the visitors scored four unanswered in the final frame. Fellow senior Callie MacLaughlin played well in net with 28 saves while assists were earned by Phoebe Thorne and Charlotte Maravelis.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 42, North Reading 31: The Falcons (11-9) await their tournament pairing after a consolation victory in the Ed Gieras Games. Danvers awarded its annual scholarships and won behind a double-double from Maddie Montanari and eight points and 10 rebounds from Cheyenne Nessinger. Nessinger made the all-tournament team, along with North Reading’s (12-8) Lauren Sullivan, who scored 13 points in the loss.
Reading 53, Newburyport 38: Jackie Malley scored tournament MVP with 16 points alongside Kiara Tangney’s 12 points. Nakeya Carr joined Malley on the all-tournament team with Newburyport’s Deirdre McElhinney.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 2, Somerville 0: Jared McLaughlin made 28 saves to record his North Shore best fourth shutout this winter as the Hawks scored twice in the third period to win the Malloy Tournament championship. Jonathan Daley and defenseman Cam Burns found the back of the net for Essex Tech, which set a new program record for wins and points (27) in one regular season. Assists came off the sticks of Nick Lennon, Nick Ippolito and David Egan.
Hamilton-Wenham 10, O’Bryant 2: Senior defenseman Louie Preston scored his first varsity goal to highlight a high scoring evening for the Generals (10-8-2). Sophomore Will Moroney, normally a defenseman, slid up front and notched his first two varsity goals, while Jackson Courtney nabbed two goals and two assists in his first varsity game. Colby Guyer (2), Rafael Santomenna, Kevin Murphy and Matt Dearborn also ripped the twine for H-W, which got assists off the sticks of Matt Pitkins, Aidan Donovan (his 1st varsity point), Luke McClintock (2), Leonard Dolan, Seamus Heney (2), Zach Walles, James Horgan, Dearborn (2), Santomenna and Preston. Grant Landon had 14 stops to earn the win between the pipes.
St. John’s Prep 9, Needham 1: Matt Taylor netted a pair of goals and an assist while teammates Even Moore and defenseman Will Perry both finished with a goal and two helpers as the Eagles (11-4-5) cruised on Senior Night. Zach McKennelley and Nick Townshend each had a goal and an assist, with Ryan Bradley, Ned Malolepszy and Ryan Hart also scoring. Defenseman Josiah Brown had a trio of assists in the win, freshman Cam Russo added two, and Owen Atkinson, Jake Caruso, Jack Riley, Pat Moran and Jake DiNapoli all had singletons. Noah Dorsey-Sorofman stopped 16-of-17 shots before Kyle Westfall (2 saves) took over in the final eight minutes.
Danvers 3, Bishop Feehan 3: In his first varsity start, senior P.J. Drakos made 15 saves in net as the Falcons earned a point on home ice in an exclusion game to end the regular season. Brett Baldassare, Brett Palladino and captain Cal Mansfield (on the power play) had the Danvers goals, with Dillon Driscoll, Jake Ryan and captain Cam DiMeglio earning the apples.
Methuen 6, Beverly 4: Junior Gavin Doyle, senior Cole Johnson, sophomore Austin Bernard and senior captain Finn Crocker all scored in the Panthers’ (7-11-2) season finale. Brayden Clark, a senior captain, added an assist, as did sophomores Jaxon Thomas and Matt Mezza, senior Shane Cassidy and Doyle.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Triton 1: Nick Muzi’s goal, his 11th of the season, tied the game in the second period, and it remained that way as Fenwick finished the regular season 11-7-3. Jack Vieira turned aside 18 shots in the Crusaders’ net, while Ian Worthley had the assist on Muzi’s lamplighter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 72, Newburyport 59: Senior Duncan Moreland had 24 points to lead the Panthers (18-2) to their best regular season in decades while clinching the top spot in the Division 2 North playoffs.
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick shines: At the Massachusetts State Weight throw competition, the Crusaders saw four athletes place in the top five. Julia Scalzo threw a big personal best of 34-feet-8-inches to place second, Corinne Ahern was third at 30-10, Lucia Strazzulla came in fourth at 29-9 and Julia Loescher was fifth at 29-4.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Emmanuel 0: The No. 13 ranked Gulls (9-2) swept 25-14, 25-10, 25-19 behind nine kills by Ian Smith and a 6-kill, 6-dig evening from Bryn Lipton.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westfield State 100, Salem State 72: The Vikings (6-18, 3-9 MASCAC) wrapped their regular season with a loss to Peabody native Melissa Gray’s Owls (12-12, 9-2 MASCAC). Gray scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting to lead Westfield to victories in each quarter. She was only outdone by Salem’s Courtney Paschal, who scored 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting in the Viking’s third straight loss.
University of New England 77, Gordon 57: Seniors Sarah Gibbs and Meghan Foley combined for 22 points in their 40-minute home finales with the Fighting Scots (14-10, 9-6 CCC). Abby Cavallaro delivered New England (18-6, 12-3 CCC) a bounceback win with 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Gordon closes the regular season on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Nichols College.
Men’s COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westfield State 86, Salem State 63: Hakeem Animashaun finished his season with averages of 23.3 points in 32.5 minutes per game. He scored 15 points on 7-for-17 shooting as his Vikings (5-20, 4-8 MASCAC) lost, closing February at 3-3. Vawn Lord unloaded on Salem State’s defense with 44 points on 14-for-29 shooting with 10 offensive rebounds.
Gordon 83, University of New England 67: Eric Demers led the Fighting Scots (12-12, 7-8 MASCAC) past the Nor’Easters (13-11, 7-8 MASCAC) with 28 points, alongside Garrett Sattazahn’s 25 as both hit 10 shots in the win. Gordon held New England to 33 percent from the field.
