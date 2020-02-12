GIRLS TRACK
Peabody shines: The Tanners had their best team finish in recent memory at the Division 1 state championships, coming in fourth. Jolene Murphy won the gold in the 300 (39.7 seconds) and Peabody also won the D1 title in the 4x200 relay (1:44.75). Sadai Headley-Mawasi picked up third in the 300 (41.22 seconds), freshman Savanna Vargas was fifth in the dash, classmate Sarah Divasta came in fifth in the 1000 (3:05.48) and Arlene Davila was sixth in the shot put. Jordyn Collins also ran well in the 1000, clocking 3:13 for 11th place.
BOYS TRACK
Jackson takes gold: St. John’s Prep distance ace Steven Jackson closed with a bang and ran a personal best 4:18 to win the mile at the Division 1 state meet. Freshman Nathan Lopez was also seventh in that race while other Eagles to place included Noah Mooney (second, 2-mile) and George Nikolakopoulos (6th, 2-mile).
Harry Portorreal took second place overall in the long jump, leaping 21-feet-6 1/4. The Eagle 4x200 relay also finished eighth and the team was fifth overall with 29 points.
Tanners run well: Antonio Craveiro claimed second in the 1000, running 2:34, and Peabody’s 4x800 relay came in seventh place. The 4x200 also finished ninth.
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 6, Saugus 1: Collin Hart scored three times and assisted on another, giving him 26 points on the season, as Marblehead (12-3-3 overall) officially clinched its first Northeastern Conference North title in four seasons. Will Shull added a goal and two assists for the winners, who got 14 saves in a strong performance from goaltender Nick Peters. Gavin Dowley and Eli Feingold also scored for the Headers, with Connor Jalbert, Loch Sheridan, Zach Piersol and Carter Laramie.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Revere 0: Will Horgan scored in both the first and second period while Finn Brophy had a 13-save shutout as the Generals (8-6-2) climbed to within two points of earning a postseason berth. Keegan O’Shea assisted on both goals for the winners, who got additional helpers from Colby Guyer and defenseman Luke McClintock.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Shrewsbury 3: The Crusaders (8-7-2) earned a huge two points in their quest for a postseason berth as captain Ian Worthley had two goals and two assists. Nick Muzi, Cam Martin and Diego Alvarez-Segee also scored for the winners who got shut out hockey in a relief appearance from goalie Jack Vieira. Tom Estella added two assists for the winners.
Danvers 7, Swampscott 4: Jimmy Thibodeau netted a hat trick for the Falcons while Tyler Robinson added a pair of tallies in the win. James Carmilia and captain Cal Mansfield also lit the lamp for Danvers, who got two assists from defenseman Brian Taylor and singletons from Tyler Puska, Mike Papamechail, Trevor McNeill, Griffin Geraghty, Mansfield and Thibodeau.
For Swampscott (9-10), Drew Olivieri scored twice, fellow captain Conor Donovan added a goal and two assists, Chris Henriques added a goal, Liam Locke had two assists and Griffin Bruhm one. Ian Roddie stopped all 10 shots he faced in a third period relief effort.
Winthrop 4, Peabody 1: The Tanners (5-11-1) played what head coach Christian Wright termed “our most complete effort of the year” save for a 12-second lapsse late in the second period that cost them two goals. Brandon Perry netted his second goal of the season for Peabody, assisted off of a terrific saucer pass from Andrew Phillips. Lucas DeMild had a strong game in net, turning aside 35 shots.
Masconomet 3, Westford Academy 1: Head coach Andrew Jackson won his 100th game behind the bench for the Chieftains (15-2-1). Jason Schueler led the way offensively with a goal and an assist; captains Jack Corcoran and Kirby Glynn also scored for the winners, with Richie Guarino, Logan Campbell, captain Peyton Defeo, Josh Brann and Aaron Zenus picking up assists. Tucker Hanson was again stellar between the pipes, earning his 11th win after stopping 28 shots.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 2, Winthrop 1: With the Vikings needing a win to claim the Northeastern League title, they opted to pull the goalie in a tie game and Peabody captain Sammie Mirasolo obliged with her second goal of the game to deliver a second straight championship to the Tanners (13-5-1). Fellow captain Jeny Collins had an outstanding game in net for Peabody while Ella McTeague, Carolyn Garofoli and Catherine Sweeney assisted on Mirasolo’s markers.
Pingree 6, Beaver Country Day 0: Kate Hill scored twice and added an assist and Zarena Sawyer potted a pair with two helpers to send the Highlanders to victory. Goalie Maddy Santousosso earned her third shutout of the year in net while Pheobe Thorne and Isabel Smail also scored. Senior D Addy Fenton earned two assists while Keiris Sullivan and Izzy Marble had one each.
Medford 5, Beverly 3: Amanda Forziati’s goal in the third period gave the Panthers (6-11-2) a chance, but the Mustangs netted an empty-netter to seal it. Jamie DuPont scored twice for Beverly, both assisted by Sadie Papamechail.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 47, Lynn Tech 17: The Hawks (7-12) won after struggling in the first half. They exploded behind a press that garnered easy baskets off turnovers, led by Brianna Pothier with 16 points. Molly Wetherbee, 6-foot-2, blocked 12 Lynn Tech shots and Kristen Curley added eight points and eight rebounds. Essex Tech concludes its season today against Chelsea.
Lynn English 39, Beverly 33: The Panthers drew within two late and missed a potential go-ahead three. Tia Benard scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Sydney Anderson added 15 points and Sophia Hemsey blocked five shots in the loss.
Pingree 79, Beaver Country Day 61: Highlanders (10-6) grabbed a road win on Wednesday evening.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 70, Salem State 59: The Vikings (6-16, 3-7 MASCAC) couldn’t mount a fourth-quarter comeback and lost following Saturday’s win. The Lancers (14-8, 5-4) only shot 38%, but dominated the possession game by forcing 19 Salem State turnovers. Liz Zaiter led SSU with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 85, Salem State 76: The Lancers (11-11, 7-2 MASCAC) received double-figure scoring from all five starters to outduel Salem’s Hakeem Animashaun game-high 20 points. It marked his fourth straight game scoring at least 20. The Vikings (4-19, 3-7 MASCAC) play their penultimate game at Framingham State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
