GIRLS HOCKEY
Portsmouth Abbey 3, Pingree 2: Captain Katelyn Clarke’s goal with two minutes to play have the Highlanders a chance in the Eastern Independent League semifinals but the Ravens were able to hold off their foes to advance to Saturday’s final. Zarena Sawyer’s goal assisted by Addy Fenton made it a 1-1 game in the second while Kate Hill and Kate Lucy also earned assists. Senior goalie Callie MacLaughlin played well in net with 24 saves and Izzy Marble also had a strong all-around effort for Pingree.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Reading 54, Hamilton-Wenham 37: In Division 2 North playoff action, coach Bob Romeo’s Hornets took control early and the Generals (11-10) were never able to come all the way back.
Pingree secures EIL: With a home win over Berwick, the Highlanders improved to 14-9 and took a slice of the regular season title in the Eastern Independent League while honoring seniors Abbey Skinner, Maddy Mandalinci, Sarah Ager and Sammy Gibbs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 73, Berwick 63: The Highlanders took a decisive victory in their regular season finale.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Union 12, Endicott 2: The No. 11 ranked team in D3 blanked the Gulls (0-1) in both the the first and third quarters to cruise. Ben Clark scored Endicott’s first goal of the year early in the second quarter and Jake Sutherland netted the other in the fourth, both unassisted. Austin Fournier faced down 28 shots in net and stopped 16 of them.
Wheaton 6, Gordon 5: Dan Arthur scored the tying goal with six minutes to play but Wheaton got the winner in a man-up situation with 50 seconds remaining. Dawson Tozier scored twice for Gordon, which also got single tallies from Karl Deckert and Jacob Hryzan.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, Springfield 11: Morgan Pike had a hat trick before the end of the first half and totaled four goals in all to help Endicott win its season opener. The Gulls jumped out to a 9-3 lead and never looked back with Katie Schenk getting a hat trick and an assist plus two goals each from Katy Garvin and Gabriella Prisco (two assists).
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Northern Vermont-Johnson 0: Nikolas Kasprzak had a team-high five kills and Endicott (12-2) rolled to a sweep to remain undefeated in conference action. Finn McCaffery, Ian Smith and Will Perry all totaled four kills and Gabe DeBenedetto had a nice game setting with 16 assists.
