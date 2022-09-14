TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Danvers at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (4); Pingree at Berwick (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Salem at Saugus (4:30).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4:45); Pingree at Brewster (4:45); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30); Saugus at Salem (7).
Field hockey — Newburyport at Ipswich (4); Dexter Southfield at Pingree (4).
Cross country — Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (3:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (3:30); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4).
Volleyball — Ipswich at Newburyport (5:15); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (5:30).
Golf — Amesbury at Ipswich (3:30); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Beverly at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at Salem (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Saugus (4).
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Endicott at St. Joseph’s Me. (7 p.m.)
Field hockey — St. Joseph’s Conn. at Salem State (6).
Women’s tennis — Gordon at Salve Regina (3:30); Endicott at Suffolk (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Haverhill at Danvers (6:30).
Boys soccer — Newburyport at Ipswich (4); St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Ipswich at Newburyport (4).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Swampscott (4); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30).
Volleyball — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Salem at Danvers (5:15); Swampscott at Masconomet (5:30); Newburyport at Essex Tech (5:30); Marblehead at Winthrop (5:30); Saugus at Beverly (6).
Golf — Ipswich at Newburyport (3:30); Danvers at Gloucester (3:45); Marblehead at Salem (4); Beverly at Swampscott (4).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Endicott at Wheaton (7 p.m.).
Women’s tennis — Regis at Salem St (3:30).