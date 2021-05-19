BASEBALL
Peabody 20, Winthrop 9: Senior Cam Cuzzi had a bases clearing triple and finished with four RBI and four runs scored to pace the Tanners (4-2). Juan Tolentino had four hits and four RBI, Nick Villano had three hits and scored three times, captain Ryan Knight had three hits with three RBI and Giovanni Guglielmo had three hits and scored three. Dom Annese picked up the win with four scoreless to start the game.
Beverly 12, Saugus 0: Cooper Gavin struck out nine in a complete game shutout and Beverly (2-3) had 11 hits in the bounce back win. Logan Petrosino had three RBI in his varsity debut, Sam Armbruster had two hits and two RBI, Noah Staffier drove in a pair and Ryan Rushton, Josh Demers and Brennan Frost also had run scoring knocks.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Cardinal Spellman 1: Senior Christian Loescher struck out seven in five innings and the Crusaders (5-3) extended their win streak to three. Loescher helped his own cause offensively with a pair of hits while shortstop Scott Emerson had two hits and Giovanni Mercurio had an RBI.
Landmark 2, Pingree 2: Drew Botta’s two out RBI single in the fourth got the Highlanders (1-12) within one but Landmark pitcher Stephen Bangs had 12 strikeouts and didn’t allow anything else. Tajas Prakash also singled, Botta had two stolen bases and Owen Cootey struck out seven in four perfect innings of relief action.
Salem Academy 20, Neighborhood House Charter 8: The Navigators (4-3) started slow on Wednesday evening but battled back strongly for the win. Ryker Taguiam went two and a third on the mound and Givenchy Piratle pitched the rest of the way to get the win. Junior Victor Ozoria had a career day at the plate going 4-for-4 with three RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2: The Tigers edged the Indians with wins by John Werner (6-3, 6-3) and the tandems of Matt Lear/Jack Vanderbilt and Brian Milano/Wes Lathrop (7-6, 7-6).
Marblehead 5, Salem 0: The Magicians swept behind singles wins from Aidan Ryan (6-0, 6-1), Daniel Farfel (6-0, 6-0) and Matt Walker (6-0, 6-0). Doubles wins came from Christopher Thompson/Cooper Dalton (6-0, 6-0) and Nate Bowden/Jack Forbert (6-0, 6-0).
Beverly 5, Gloucester 0: Wins by senior captain Patrick Johnson (6-3, 6-0), senior captain Anthony Coletti (6-1, 6-7, 6-1) and junior Owen O’Brien (6-0, 6-3) in singles play clinched the match for the Panthers. Doubles winners were captain Matt Mitchell/Ivan Contreras (6-2, 6-0) and Luca Pasquarello/Ryan Dunleavy (6-4, 6-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Salem 0: Jessie Munroe, Cannan Whittier and Tess Keaney all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to power the Magicians to victory. Doubles wins came from Libby Rosen/Ava Ullian (6-0, 6-0) and Maddie Conlon/Charly Cooper (6-0, 3-0 (injury default).
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2: Anastasiya Kozak won at first singles and the doubles teams of Ava and Ella Borgman and Jill Gregory/Ava Doran each won in straight sets to lead the Tigers to a second straight victory.
Pingree 4, Dana Hall 1: Katherine Curry (1-6, 6-1, 10-4) and Phoebe Thorne (6-3, 6-0) picked up singles wins for Pingree, while Anna Souter and Ella Comparato (6-4, 3-6, 10-6) snared a doubles win. Melina Kaniclides also won at doubles with her partner, 7-5, 7-5.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 18, Swampscott 5: Eliza Reimold’s solo homer and a pair of doubles with four RBI from Liv Filmore powered Masconomet, now 2-4. Alex Locke picked up the win in the circle for the Chieftains while Nicolette Fraser hit an opposite field homer for the Big Blue. Melanie Blood and Meghan Barker also collected their first varsity hits for Swampscott in the loss.
Winthrop 12, Salem 0: Junior captain Cassadi O’Leary highlighted the day for Salem with two hits and freshman Skylar Sverker pitched well despite the defeat.
Danvers 2, Beverly 0: The Falcons got solo shots from Lily Eldridge, who went the distance in the circle with seven strikeouts. Junior Ashley Clark also homered and Emily Goddard had a great defensive game at third.
Emily Stilwell took the loss for Beverly but threw a stellar game, going seven innings while allowing six hits and two runs with 10 Ks. A single in the first inning from Jamie DuPont was a positive for Beverly as well, while Stilwell, Mya Perron and Noelle McLane each managed a hit as well.
Rockport 7, Ipswich 4: The Tigers fell to the Vikings.
Pingree 20, Dana Hall 5: Shannon Conte (3-for-5, HR and 4 RBI) led the Highlanders explosive offense en route to a big win. Savannah Gibbs (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI) and Maddi Massicotte (4-for-6, 2 doubles, 2 RBI) also played well, with the latter securing the win in the circle.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 14, Shawsheen 5: Sophomore Maddie McDonald scored seven times to help the Hawks stay undefeated at 5-0. Senior Molly McDonald added four goals and dominated on draw controls.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 6, Shawsheen 5: Gaining a measure of revenge against the very team that gave the Hawks their first loss two days prior, the winners tightened up defensively and got two goals and a pair of assists from both Tyler Geary and Calvin Heline to improve to 5-1. Bryan Swaczyk added a goal and an assist, Matthew Powers scored once, and Jonathan Daley and Fisher Gadbois both dished out assists. Damian Biersteker, a freshman, earned the win by making five saves behind an excellent showing by the team defensively. Essex Tech led 5-1 at halftime, watched as the Rams came back to tie it, only to re-take the lead for good with six minutes to go.
Bishop Fenwick 14, Cardinal Spellman 4: Liam Hill produced a career high eight points with six goals and two assists to give the Crusaders (now 2-3) their second straight win. Freshmen Anthony Sasso and Manny Alvarez-Segee each contributed a pair of goals and three helpers offensively while Tyler Mullen buried two shots and dished out an assist. Long stick middie Jake Connolly also scored while junior Ryan McGann added his first career goal. George Kostolias earned the win in net, stopping 13 shots.
Pingree 14, St. George’s 10: Jack Feeks scored three times and added two helpers while Jack Savoie finished with two goals and three assists as the Highlanders (6-4) returned home from Rhode Island victorious. Hudson Durant also scored three goals, Hazen Pike added two, and Charlie Faldi had one to go along with three assists. Bodie Cannata, Enzo Caruso and Mehki Taylor had the other Pingree goals, Grady Smith and Cannata added assists, and senior netminder Clayton Smith finished with a dozen saves to earn the victory.
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 116, Saugus 20: The Chieftains rolled behind double wins from Greta Mowers (100 and long jump) and Isabel Bruce (400 hurdles and 100 high hurdles). Other first place finishers included Brooklyn Odoardi in the triple jump, Bryn Cohen in the high jump, Sophia Doumas in the discus, Cali Haberland in the javelin, Maddy Puglisi in the 2-mile, Alexa Calabrese in the mile, Jenna DiPietro in the 400, Maddy Demers in the 800 and Cecily Paglierani in the 200. Both relays, the 4x100 (Brooke Appelstein, Revati Nargund, Julia Penafiel, Angelina Zepaj) and 4x400 (Sarah Toomey, Sophia Farmer, Lillian Kearney, Shaye Trodden) also took first place.
Ipswich 74, Newburyport 71: The Tigers won the 4x400 relay to earn their first win of the season. Olivia Novello won both the high and low hurdles, Reagan Amazeen won the shot put, Lydia Comprosky won the discus, Decha Perron won the long jump, Chloe Pszenny won the 100, Colby Filosa took the 400 and Lucy Harmon won the 200. The winning 4x400 team was Perron, Pszenny, Filosa and Amelia Mooradd.
BOYS TRACK
Newburyport 103, Ipswich 43: Winning for Ipswich were Aiden Lewis (javelin), Paul Wertz (400) and the 4x400 relay of Wertz, Colin Hansen, Dom Morello and Rex Geller.
Masconomet 112, Saugus 23: Double winners Colton Rubbicco (triple jump, 400) and James Toleos (javelin, 800) helped the Chieftains cruise. Also winning for Masco were Sasha Kessel (200), Simon Berents (low hurdles), Steve Nalesnik (high hurdles), Jack Elwood (discus) and Dylan Tappendorf (shot put).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, BC High 0: The Eagles rolled to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 sweep thanks to strong hitting percentages from Callum Brown (.379) and Colby Lagrassa (.217). St. John’s had 12 total blocks as a team to boot.