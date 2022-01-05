GIRLS TRACK
Beverly crushes trio: It was all Panthers at home with an 85-0 win over Saugus, an 83-3 win over Salem and a 67-19 decision against Winthrop. Among the event winners were Mya Perron (shot put), Meredith Pasquarosa (hurdles and high jump), Katie Burgess (300), Camden Letlen (600), Olivia Young (1000), Emily Young (mile) and Mia Kasperowicz (2-mile).
Peabody 63, Danvers 23: The Tanners took care of the Falcons with wins by Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Brianna Ewansiha (high jump), Lindsey Wilson (hurdles), Savanna Vargas (dash), Sarah DiVasta (1000) and the 4x400 relay team.
Danvers 49, Swampscott 36: Event wins by soccer stars Arianna Bezanson (300) and Mikayla Shaffaval (600) helped the Falcons split the day. The distance team of Courtney Hinchion (mile) and Emma Eagan (2-mile) also ran well and topped their events.
BOYS TRACK
Panthers cruise: Beverly steamrolled Saugus by a 72-0 score while beating Winthrop 65-8 and Salem 64-9 in an impressive quad at home. Leo Sheriff won the high jump and took the hurdles while Grant Eastin won the shot put, Devin Smalls took the dash, Rey Kwiatek was first in the 300, Mysha Krygin won the 600, Ryan Whiting won the 1000, David DiPietro won the mile and Liam Ouellette topped the 2-mile and set a new BHS fieldhouse record.
Peabody 47, Danvers 39: The Tanners outpaced the Falcons in a competitive meet by taking first place in high jump (Jovante Dailey), shot put (Brendan Smith), the hurdles (Ben McKelman), the dash (Alan Paulino) and in the 2-mile (Logan Traccia). Picking up key seconds were Gabe Gitonga (2-mile), Dylan Faletra (mile), Ryan Faletra (1000) and Peter Gardikas (shot put).
Danvers 66, Swampscott 20: Cruising to victory were the Falcons thanks to event wins by Colin Kelter (300), Mekennon Eon (1000), Luke Llewellyn (600) and Kevin Rogers (mile).
WRESTLING
Masconomet/Essex Tech 42, Lynnfield 12: Winning via pinfall were Miles Darling, Collin McAveney, Toal Lodewick, Shane Field and Drew Howard as the co-op squad evened its record at 4-4-2.
Danvers 48, Pentucket 27: Winning their matches for Danvers (2-1) were Mark Haskins (120, pin), Mateo Meaden (126, pin), Joe Baker (160, pin), Mike Ambeliotis (170, pin), Brendan Whalen (195, pin) and Dom Baez (220, pin).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billerica 48, Beverly 21: Mia Bilotti had a team-best seven points for the Panthers and Molly Potter had a nice outing with six.
Marblehead 45, Ipswich 28: The Magicians cruised in a NEC/CAL crossover clash.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 5, Shawsheen 3: Middle schooler Ashley Piersol netted her first two varsity goals and junior defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas had two goals with an assist to power the Lady Headers (4-5) as they snapped a brief two-game skid. Elsa Wood also had a goal for Marblehead and Lily Francoeur made 27 saves to backstop the victory.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 9, Saugus 0: Connor Jalbert had three goals and finished with five points while linemates Aidan Ryan and Hayden Leveroni both had a goal and three helpers as the Headers (now 2-4) rolled. Nick Peters made 12 stops for his second straight shutout in net. Eli Feingold added a goal and two assists for the winners, who also received one goal and one assist from freshman James Carean, and single scores from Drake Wyman and Chris Locke. Lyndan Dyer (2), Connor Sheridan (2), Kyle Hart and Aidan Jalbert also got on the scoresheet with assists.
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 1: Blue liner Matt McMillan and forward A.J. Sacco (shorthanded) each had a goal and two assists to help push the Chieftains’ record to 5-1. Mike Bevilacqua, defenseman Henry Sorenson and Mike Berrigan also lit the lamp for the winners, with Joe Young and Ben Merrill piking up points via solo assists.
Swampscott (2-4-1) got a third period tally from Kody Langevain, with Derek Faia and Ben Tolosa assisting. Jason Bouffard was again terrific in net with 33 saves.
Gloucester 6, Beverly 3: The Panthers (2-6) scored three times on the power play as Jeff Hallinan, Austin Bernard and Gavin Lawrence all connected, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the unbeaten Fishermen. Matt Mezza finished with three assists in the setback, with Jimmy O’Connell making 18 saves. D.J. Bachini and defenseman Jaxon Thomas added assists for Beverly.
Jack Costanzo led Gloucester (6-0) with a hat trick, giving him 10 goals in his last three games.