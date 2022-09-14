BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly 22, Masconomet 33: Taking the first three spots behind Ryan Whiting (17:27), freshman Jason Provost (17:28), and sophomore Calvin Barrett (17:37), the Panthers prevailed on their home course at J.C. Phillips Reservation. Riley McGoldrick (7th place), Ronan Maloney (9th), Ryan Dunleavy (11th), Christian Clairborne (12th), and senior Peter O’Brien (an improvement of almost 5 minutes) also ran strong races for the Panthers.
Miles Darling (17:54) was the top finisher for Masconomet in fourth place, followed by Tyson Arnold in fifth (18:01), Drew Bartram in sixth (18:04), Noah Demers in eighth (18:16), and Cooper Ogden in 10th (18:33).
Peabody 23, Danvers 35: Logan Tracia won the race and the Tanners used their depth with Ryan Faletra (fourth), Dylan Faletra (fifth), Declan Smith (sixth), Josh Trelegan (seventh) and Evan Bedard (eighth) helping them hold off a solid Falcons team.
Will Conklin finished second in 17:57 to lead the Falcons (now 1-1). Sean Moore was third overall (17:59), with Charlie Garlin (9th), JJ Rooney (10th), and Will Dumont (11th) rounding out their scorers.
Hamilton-Wenham 25, Manchester Essex 30: Clark Glidden, Ben Rich, and James Regan finished second, third and fourth, respectively, to guide the Generals to a win. Isaac Jones (7th place) and captain Robert Baum (9th) aided the Generals.
Amesbury 20, Ipswich 36: Keith Townsend led his club by finishing in third place (20:19) for IHS. Senior captain Toby Adams was close behind (20:46), followed by Tiger teammates Lucas Witt (21:22), Max Jones (21:52), and captain Colin Hansen (22:56).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly 17, Masconomet 38: Tara McNeil picked up her first career win with a time of 21:27 and the Panthers took the top four spots with Mary Hauck, Emma Judd and Tara Panjwani close behind. Masconomet’s Sarah Bernier finished fifth with Ellie Green sixth before Allison Prasse rounded out the top seven for the Panthers (2-0).
Peabody 23, Danvers 36: Race-winner Sarah DiVasta set the tone for the Tanners with a host of Buckleys next across the line: Ava in fourth, Cailyn in fifth and Leah in sixth. Angela Fabbo as also seventh for Peabody.
The Falcons saw Shea Nemeskal (21:33) take second place and Emma Eagan (22:00) third. Arianna McNulty (8th), Isha Patel (11th), and Sadie Bucco (12th) were the other top finishers for DHS.
Ipswich 27, Amesbury 33: Amelia Stacy’s winning time of 23:01 was key in the Tigers’ victory. Junior Moira Healy (25:33) took fourth place overall for the winners, with Pia Stewart, Kameya Perron, and Maggie McCormick also running well in the win.
Manchester Essex 15, Hamilton-Wenham 50: Charlotte Madden won the race in a time of 21:19 for H-W, while Anna Branceleone also ran well.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 4, Berwick 0: The Highlanders rolled to a shutout win thanks to two goals from Riley McClure and one apiece from Rogan Cardinal and Danny Alepa. Keeper Charlie Lynch made five saves in net to aid in the victory.
Danvers 1, Marblehead 1: The Magicians (3-0-1) remained unbeaten thanks to another goal from Kyle Hart, his third in the last two games. Keeper Rory Zampese was excellent between the posts as well.
Covenant Christian 2, Cambridge School of Weston 2: Anthony Reis had both goals for the Cougars to help secure the draw.
Saugus 2, Salem 1: The Witches got a great goal from senior Chris Pierre on an assist from Lucas Dias, but it wasn’t enough in the tight setback. Chris Qirjazi and Alexander Fernandez also played well in the loss.
Gloucester 5, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue were ousted by a talented Fishermen team.
GIRLS SOCCER
Swampscott 4, Gloucester 0: Jess Ford pumped in two goals while Mia Schena had a goal and an assist to send the Big Blue (1-0-1) to their first win. Carly Lakind added a goal, Lilian Gosselin posted her second straight shutout and Abby Eichler, Samantha Ward and Maddie Goldman all handed out assists.
Pingree 2, Brewster 0: The Highlanders knocked off the defending Class C New England champs in an impressive outing. Catherine Watrous opened the scoring assisted by Lizzy Gaffney, and Hanna Jenkins converted a free kick on a foul drawn by Maddie Landers. Maggie Warner posted the shutout and defender Avery DePiero and Schuyler Lord had fantastic games.
Marblehead 2, Danvers 2: Ava Larco’s goal midway through the second half knotted things up for the Magicians (1-1-2), who got fantastic play from Cait Mullins and keeper Kate Burns (9 saves). Ava Machaco also scored for Marblehead with Samantha Dormer and Sadie Halpern getting assists.
Danvers (2-1-1) got goals from Georgia Prouty and Ellie Anderson plus a strong game in the back from Reese Holland and eight saves from Emily Goddard.
Bishop Stang 5, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders dug an early hole and played much better in the second half of their season opener. Juniors Kiera Morgan and Irene Caron were standouts for Fenwick along with freshman Cecelia Neilson.
Covenant Christian 3, Cambridge School of Weston 0: Isabella DeCotis pitched a shutout and Liza Minogue scored twice to power CCA. Carys Walters had the other goal for the Cougars.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0: Grace Sorensen finished with eight kills, four aces, nine digs and a block as Tigers swept their way to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 victory. Tess O’Flynn also had an excellent match with four aces, eight digs and a team-high 14 assists. Rachel Alleva added a dozen kills to lead Ipswich, while teammate Sophie DeGrappo had a pair of blocks and a hitting percentage of .667.
Hamilton Wenham 3, Triton 1: The Generals picked up a 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 victory behind a strong net presence from junior middle Gaby Campbell. Senior Kristina Montoya had a breakout offensive game with seven kills and five aces, freshman Morgan Etna notched a kill in her varsity debut on the right side, and senior Amber Scanlon’s offense and strong service game was a big factor in the team win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 4, Dexter 0: Sadie Canelli had a three-save shutout as the Highlanders easily won their season opener. Olivia Donahue, Nina Husak, Cameron Traveis, and Grace Mullaney had the goals for Pingree, with Alexa Blaeser picking up an assist.
Newburyport 4, Ipswich 0: Goaltender Abbie Allen had 13 saves for the Tigers (2-2), who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.
GOLF
Masconomet 47, Salem 25: Abby Ellis and Cam Scioli posted their first career varsity wins to help Masco improve to 2-2 on the season. Jack Mertz, Anthony Cerbone and Cole Velardo also won for the Chieftains.
For Salem, Jon Wasserman (5-4), Brady Tremblay (5.5-3.5) and Diego Acuna (5.5-3.5) were all victorious in their individual matches.
Beverly 39, Marblehead 33: The Panthers took Wednesday’s bout between two of the top teams in the NEC. Will Ryan (5-4), Dylan Hunter (6-3), Ryan Avila (5.5-3.5) and Jake Pierce (5.5-3.5) all came out on top to aid in the victory at Tedesco.
For Marblehead, which suffered its first loss of the season, Matt Weed and Matt Mahan were the lone two players to win their matches at 5-4. Christopher Locke and Adrian Baron halved their matches, 4.5-4.5.
Essex Tech 148, Northeast 108: The Hawks rolled to another win behind 38 points from Aidan Gray and 28 from Ryan Colbert.
Danvers 40.5, Peabody 31.5: The Falcons earned a hard fought win behind match play victories from Bobby Fish (7-2), Brendan Glowik (6.5-2.5), Bryce Clark (5.5-3.5) and Connor Harvey (5.5-3.5). Anthony Giordano halved his match, 4.5-4.5.
Peabody hung tough behind wins from Mason Clickstein (5-4), Sam Oliveri (5-4) and Mike Ryan (5.5-3.5).
Ipswich 85, Amesbury 79: Sophomore Samir Herb led the way for the Tigers with a personal high score of 23 points.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State 3, Mass Maritime 2: The Vikings earned their first win of the year in their first conference game with a 15-11 fifth set tiebreaker. Pressley Shairs had an impressive 13 kills for SSU.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 2, Colby 2: Cole Lewis scored with less than two minutes left in the game to help Gordon (1-3-1) rally for the tie. Lewis also assisted on Adrian Chiang’s goal late in the first half as Gordon came from two goals down to get a point.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, St. Joseph’s Maine 1: Second half tallies by Alexandria Dostie and Erin Wood, the latter coming with under five minutes to go, gave the 21st ranked Gulls (5-1) a clutch road victory.