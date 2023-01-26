BOYS HOCKEY
Beverly 4, Rockport 2: Defenseman Bobby Massa, sophomore forward Jonathan Mezza and junior winger Ethan Haight staked the Panthers to a three-goal lead and freshman center Logan Bowen added an empty netter with 32 seconds remaining to give their team its first win in 12 games this winter. It was also the first triumph for first-year head coach Andy Scott.
Senior captain Dylan Hunter made 16 saves in net for Beverly, which got two assists from senior Gavin Lawrence and one apiece from freshman Coby Malionek and Bowen. Another ninth grader, Mikey O’Leary, was also a difference maker in blocking shots and disrupting the Vikings’ game flow. The Orange-and-Black led by three with 1:45 to go before Rockport (5-8) tallied with its goalie pulled before Bowen iced it with his empty netter.
Bishop Fenwick 4, St. Mary’s Lynn 1: Defenseman Matt O’Connor’s go-ahead goal with under five minutes to play gave the Crusaders (4-8) the lead for good, and they added two empty net goals to pull off an upset victory at Connery Rink in Lynn. Captain Josh Millman, who has surrendered just five goals in his team’s last five games, was again outstanding, stopping 25-of-26 shots. Cam Anderson had a goal and two assists to pace the Fenwick offense, with Manny Alvarez-Segee and Chris Stevens also lighting the lamp. Gerry Visconti and O’Connor added solo assists.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Latin Academy 5 (OT): Will Stidsen scored the game-tying goal with 2.5 seconds left in regulation, then notched the game-winner 2:39 into the extra period to give the Generals (5-6) a stirring comeback win. Cooper Miller finished with 29 saves to earn the 'W' between the pipes for H-W. Jack Bial, a senior defenseman, scored his first varsity goal in the triumph; also scoring were teammates Will Brown, Liam Heney, and Lucas Hunt. Charlie Collins (2), Ryan Fazio, Aidan Clarke, Hunt and Heney all chipped in with assists.
Essex Tech 6, North Reading 3: Down by two goals in the second period, the Hawks tied things up before the break, then broke it open with three more goals in the third period to remain unbeaten at 12-0-1. Logan Casey had two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist while Chris Maher scored and picked up a helper. Bryan Swaczyk, Anthony Bisenti, and Cam Doherty also had goals for the winners; Jaydan Vargas had three assists; Brady Leonard, Riley Sobezenski, Larry Graffeo, and Armani Booth each had singletons; and Kyle Mahan stopped 22 shots for his 12th win in net.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 5, Gloucester 3: Ava Buckley’s wraparound goal with 50 seconds left gave the Tanners (11-2) some breathing room as they held off a pesky Gloucester squad for their 8th straight win. Freshman Angela Fabbo had a goal and two assists, senior Jenna DiNapoli had a goal and one assist and Penny Spack and Shirley Whitmore also scored. Single assists came form Mikaela O’Driscoll and Hannah Gromko. Mia Lava had a strong game in the faceoff dot and backchecking for the Tanners.
Newton Country Day 4, Pingree 1: Captain and left winger Pheobe Thorne had the goal for the Highlanders (4-12-1) with an assist from Avery Fredo. Fellow captain Maddie Santosuosso made 22 stops in the net for Pingree.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 63, Essex Tech 59: The Generals (3-9) picked up an impressive win, rallying from an eight-point halftime deficit to outscore the Hawks 24-8 in the third en route to victory. Senior captain Connor McClintock dropped 20 points and snared 11 rebounds in the win while AB Labell had 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Liam O’Bannon also shined, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds and six assists.
For Essex Tech (6-4), Shawn O’Keefe led the way with 18 points and 12 boards while Colin Holden had 13 points and 10 rebounds.