BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 82, Winthrop 37: The unbeaten Panthers (6-0) cruised behind 23 points from Gabe Copeland and 14 from Nick Braganca. Ryder Frost and Cam Jones each chipped in 12 in the win.
Essex Tech 48, Nashoba Tech 31: The Hawks (3-5) recorded an impressive win thanks to a 16-point evening from Ian McBournie. Shawn O’Keefe added eight points and 10 rebounds; Cael Dineen had 15 boards and sophomore point guards Jack McBournie and PJ Norton each had strong games running the offense.
Salem 58, Salem Academy 31: The Witches (5-1) rose to the occasion on Senior Night, as eight of the team’s nine seniors and 10 of the 12 total players found their way into the scoring column. Ethan Doyle led the charge with 13 points, Bobby Jellison added 10 and Jack Doyle had nine in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 52, Nashoba Tech 19: The Hawks (1-1) rolled behind a balanced attack that was led by Synclair McGovern’s eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Molly Wetherbee added eight points, five rebounds and two blocks, Katie Napoli had six points and seven rebounds and three others scored six in the win.
Hamilton-Wenham 31, Lynnfield 28: Playing for the first time in 11 days, the Generals (now 2-5) held Lynnfield to 6, 5 and 5 points over the last three quarters while excelling defensively as a team. Jane Maguire led the winners with a game-high 12 points, including scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter to give her team a lead it would never relinquish. Sarah Cooke hit a crucial free throw late to help seal the ‘W’. Abby Simon finished with at least a dozen rebounds for Hamilton-Wenham, while Kailee Whelan (7 points) and Olivia Baker (4 points, 6 rebounds) also played well.
Bishop Fenwick 53, Cathedral 37: Junior Nasha Arnold scored 17 points, grabbed a half-dozen rebounds and had five steals to power the Crusaders improve to 7-3. Senior captains Liz Gonzalez (6 points, 11 rebounds) and Veronica Tache (9 points, 4 steals) also played well in the road win.
Winthrop 52, Beverly 31: Nikki Erricola led the Panthers with eight points while senior Sydney Anderson added eight points with three rebounds. Kylie McCarthy scored five while handing out three assists and grabbing three boards.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 7, St. Joseph’s Prep 1: Playing at Warrior Arena in Brighton, sophomore Brandon Swaczyk netted a hat trick as the Hawks (4-2) breezed to victory. Senior forward Tyler Geary added his first career goal in the win, with Nick LaConte, Larry Graffeo and defenseman Dom Paolucci also lighting the lamp. Assists came off the sticks of Cam Cannizzaro, Armani Booth, Cam Doherty, David Egan, Jonathan Daley, Ryan Lariviere and Swaczyk, with Dan Masta also having an excellent game. Kyle Mahan was a perfect 18-for-18 on save attempts in net, and freshman Garrett White (6 stops) played the last 10 minutes in net.
St. John’s Prep 1, Xaverian 1: For the second time in as many contests against Xaverian this winter, the Eagles (0-1-3) skated off with a tie, thanks to sophomore wing Jimmy Ayers’ first career goal. Captain Jake DiNapoli assisted on the tally, coming in the final minute of the opening half. Goaltender Cam Smith (25 saves) continued to shine in net for St. John’s Prep, while got strong play all night from the line of sophomore Cole Blaeser and freshmen Jake Vana and Christian Rosa. The Eagles’ penalty killing unit was also a strong point, particularly forwards senior Drew Fietze, junior Pierce Blaeser, Ayers and DiNapoli.
Winthrop 4, Swampscott 0: Senior goaltender Ian Roddie continues to play well for the Big Blue with a 28-save effort. Swampscott (now 0-6-1) trailed by only two goals heading into the final 15 minutes before the Vikings doubled their lead to seal the win.
Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Senior goalkeeper Grant Landon (34 saves) was again fantastic, but the Generals weren’t able to dent the scoreboard more than once. Freshman Charlie Collins scored his first varsity goal for Hamilton-Wenham two minutes into the final stanza, with fellow ninth graders Will Stidsen (his first varsity point) and Aidan Clarke assisting. Lucas Hunt, a sophomore forward, also had a terrific game chasing down pucks.