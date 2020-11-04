GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Panthers grab two: At home at the J.C. Phillips Estates, host Beverly (5-0) stayed perfect on the season by beating Swampscott (15-48) and Gloucester (15-50). A pack of four Panthers finished together in a winning time of 20:53: Heidi Eberhardt, Olivia Young, Mia Kasperowicz and Emily Young. Angelina Mazzone finished fifth overall for the hosts with a time of 21:36.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly sweeps a pair: Liam Ouellette won the race in a time of 16:27 as the Panthers toppled both Swampscott (15-50) and Gloucester (18-45). Kevin Kelsey took second place (17:18), with David DiPietro placed fourth (17:53). Brennan Frost (17:58) came in fifth for the Orange-and-Black, and Jackson Clark (17:59) took sixth.
St. John’s Prep 20, Catholic Memorial 43: The Eagles took spots 2-through-8 to prevail and capture their fourth straight unbeaten season in the Catholic Conference. Marco Bussone (18:07) was second for St. John’s, followed by fellow sophomores Paul Lovett (18:07) and Felix Rogovin (18:17),. Senior Graham MacDonald was fifth and junior Luc Santos took sixth place for the winners.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 6, Saugus 0: Senior Lilli D’Agostino scored a pair of goals and junior Chloe Rakauskas needed to make just one save to earn the shutout as the Big Blue (3-4-1) rolled to an easy win. Other goals came off the sticks of sophomores Olivia Baran and Brooke Waters as well as juniors Isabella Modica and Scarlett Ciciotti.
Dexter Southfield 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Paige Littlehale had the goal for Fenwick (4-3-2) in its road setback, with Sam Montecalvo assisting. Cat Elias made 16 saves in net while Grace Morey, Zoe Elwell, and Shannon Nagy also played well for the Crusaders.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 5, Salem 0: Senior captain Sydney Anderson, normally the goalkeeper, played out and netted her first varsity goal to help the Panthers (5-2) down the rival Witches. Meghan Mitchell played that second half in net and shared the shutout with Anderson while Hailey Bello also scored her first goal. Isabella Sullivan had a hat trick for Beverly and Isabella Cunha and Catalina Nieves played well for Salem.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Triton 0: Junior Jane Maguire put home the game-winner with an assist from Christa Coffey and the Generals finished the year 7-1-2 with the top record in the Cape Ann League and solo possession of the Baker Division title. Seniors Molly Doane and Maddy Rostad played great defense in front of senior keeper Elle Carter, who earned her eighth shutout. Juniors Libby Collins and Jackie Chapdelaine also played strong D, senior captain Abby Sturim had a great game at midfield and seniors Caroline Doane, Audrey Fusco and Abigail Hogan made nice contributions in their final games.
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 3: Jennie Tarr and Colby Filosa gave the Tigers (3-4-3) an early 2-goal lead before Amesbury came roaring back with three straight. But Carter King buried a fourth quarter penalty kick to give Ipswich the game-tying tally. Lauren Waters assisted on Filosa’s goal with a pretty crossing pass.
Danvers 6, Saugus 0: Senior captain Riley DiGilio had a hand in all six goals, scoring three and handing out three assists to keep the Falcons (6-0) perfect on the season. Arianna Bezanson scored twice, Julia Vaillancourt had two assists and sophomore Ellie Anderson also scored.
BOYS SOCCER
Amesbury 4, Ipswich 1: Jake Scruton scored the lone goal for the Tigers, who remained winless on the season despite a solid overall effort against their CAL rivals. Brian Milano, John Werner, Cade Wetter and Alex Barlow also played well for Ipswich in the setback.