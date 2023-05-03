GIRLS TENNIS
Beverly 3, Swampscott 2: Adeline Kontos won a match that lasted nearly three hours, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Veronika Isaguylan to seal an exciting league win for the Panthers. Emily Jeremiq (6-0, 6-1) and the pair of Ella McAleer and Grace Adams (7-6, 6-0) also won. Swampscott’s points came for Laine Foutes (6-4, 6-4) and Anna Ratner/Victoria Quagrello (6-1, 7-5)
Danvers 5, Winthrop 0: The Falcons took five straight set wins: Madison Savage (6-1, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-1, 6-0), Sophie Sanidas (6-0, 6-0) and Eva Nadeau/Josie Vogel (6-0, 6-0) and Jenny Patel/Kelly Huynh (6-2, 6-0).
Bishop Fenwick 4, North Reading 1: Nora Elenbaas cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at first singles and the Crusaders improved to 6-1. Also winning were Madelyn Leary (7-5, 6-2), Gwen Schroeder (6-2, 6-3) and the doubles team of Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa (6-3, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0: Marblehead had the clean sweep behind Charley Cooper (6-1, 6-4), Aviva Bornstein (6-3, 7-5), Courtney Yoder (6-1, 6-1) and Aoife Bresnahan and Lucia Levin (6-0, 6-1) and Hannah Atkinson and Amelia Singer (7-5, 6-1).
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: The doubles team of Frannie Hertz and Claire Buletza were very competitive in a third set tiebreaker at first doubles while Baylen Curtis and Lila Borgman also played well in a 5-7, 2-6 setback.
BASEBALL
Beverly 6, Swampscott 0: Senior Noah Guanci carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before Swampscott’s Will Roddy broke it up with a single, but Guanci finished his six frames with 11 strikeouts and just one baserunner allowed in a masterful performance for the Panthers (8-3). Devin Koloski drove in three runs for Beverly, Ian Visnick had an RBI and Guanci helped his own case with two hits. Matt Roy threw a scoreless seventh to polish off the shutout.
Dawson DiBarri threw well over 4 2/3 relief innings for the Big Blue (2-9).
Salem 11, Danvers 4: Riley Fenerty went the distance and struck out seven to propel the Witches (9-2). Corey Grimes had two hits including a triple with three RBI and senior captain Jack Doyle had a double and a triple with four RBI as Salem scored five in the sixth to pull away after Danvers’ Tyler O’Neill drove home a run to make it a 6-4 game. The Falcons (6-6) also got two hits form Jakob Hamel and an RBI from Aris Xerras.
Marblehead 15, Saugus 5: Leadoff man Stefan Shepard doubled twice and had three RBI to help the Magicians (5-6) get back in the win column at Seaside Park. Charlie Sachs also had two hits with three RBI, Jake Scogland went 2-for-2 with two RBI and senior Ian Maude picked up his third win of the season on the mound.
St. John’s Shrewsbury 5, St. John’s Prep 4: The Pioneers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk off over the Eagles (5-5). Joe Williams struck out six in five innings of work for St. John’s, which led 3-1 and 4-3. Marco Zirpolo, Cam LaGrassa and Nic Lembo (three runs) had two hits each and Nate Marston and Will Shaheen knocked in runs.
Essex Tech 12, Northeast 2: Harry Lynch went six innings and struck out nine to help the Hawks improve to 5-6. Cole Waterman had three hits while Jack Tsoutsouras delivered two and freshman Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik drove home two runs. Classmate Xavier Parsons also had two RBI.
Pingree 12, Bancroft 0: Max Jacobsen struck out six in only three innings and Dan Ferris polished off the shutout as Pingree (9-4) remained unbeaten in league play. Chris Giordano (2-3), John Ogles (two RBI), Danny Alepa (two RBI), Max Gaudin (two runs) and Cole Perkin (RBI) all chipped in offensively.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Beverly 5: Ben Woods was outstanding in the cage with 17 saves as the Generals knocked off the Panthers. Senior Lucas Hunt scored four goals while classmate Morgan Glovsky netted a pair and junior Will Stidsen had two assists.
For Beverly (8-5), Mason Simpson had two goals to reach 100 career points, Matt Maloblocki also had two goals and Cam Smith had a goal and three assists. Aidan Sullivan and John Maloblocki each added an assist, with Colby Vaccaro making 14 saves in net.
Pingree 7, Cushing 6: The Highlanders improved to 14-1 behind two goals apiece from Bodie Cannata (assist), Riley McClure and Sean Stevens (assist). Dylan Feeks had the other goal while Max Becker made 12 saves. Colin McLoy also shined, securing 13 of his 17 faceoffs.
Essex Tech 12, Lowell Catholic 9: The Hawks (9-3) picked up a nice win to take over sole possession of first place in the CAC Large. Timothy Tavares had a hat trick with four assists for a career-high seven points, Fisher Gadbois also had three goals and four assists and Bryan Swaczyk added four goals with one helper. Dominic Tiberii and Dominic Cieslik each added one goal, while Armani Booth had a goal and an assist. Goalie Damian Biersteker made 13 saves.
Peabody 10, Winthrop 8: The Tanners earned a hard fought win over previously unbeaten Winthrop thanks to four goals and an assist from Matt Bettencourt. Johnny Lucas added two goals and an assist, Ashton Sousa had a goal and an assist, and Danny Barrett had one goal. Antonio Anzalone was strong in net, making 13 saves.
Ipswich 11, Manchester Essex 1: Will Harrington had six goals, two assists and a great day on faceoffs to power the Tigers. Eliot Donovan added two goals, Henry Wright had a goal and an assist and Finn Wright also scored along with Chris Burns. Ryan Orroth came up with 10 stops in net.
Bishop Fenwick 13, Archbishop Williams 5: Manny Alvarez-Sagee had four goals and two assists for the Crusaders and Will Gibbs made 13 saves in net. Joey Marshall added three goals and two assists, Nick Ricciuto had a hat trick and Aiden Bryne had a goal and two assists and Anthony Sasso contributed two points.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 11, Archbishop Williams 7: The Crusaders (5-6) won their third straight game to climb closer to .500 on the season. Breanna Genzale, Kayla Carlin and Frankie Herbert each scored three goals with one assist while Hannah Bettencourt had a goal and one assist. Molly Sullivan added one goal, Kylie Bloom had three assists and Lauren Woods dished out two assists.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 10, Saugus 1: Gabbi Wickeri fanned six and didn’t allow an earned run to help the Panthers even their record at 606. Carly Jones had a 2-for-4 showing with two RBI while freshman Ella Campos went 2-for-4 with a double and Jasmine Feliciano also went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Danvers 16, Swampscott 6: Emily Goddard homered, Lila Doucette had a key two-run doubles and the Falcons (7-3) scored the last seven runs of the game to pull away after the Big Blue made it 9-6 in the middle innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Gloucester 1: Mika Garber (6-2, 6-1), Jost Eggerbrecht (6-3, 6-2) and Matt Sherf (6-1, 6-4) swept singles play and the Magicians (7-2) remained unbeaten against NEC foes. Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock won at first doubles, 7-5, 6-3.
Swampscott 4, Beverly 1: The Big Blue moved to 5-2 with wins by Charles Schepens (6-0, 6-0) and Sam Schepens (7-5, 6-3) as well as the teams of Nick Custer/Trevor Takebian (6-3, 6-4) and Tex Graff/Julian Flacke (6-1, 6-1). Ryan Dunleaby earned Beverly’s win with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph.
GIRLS TRACK
Amesbury 79, Ipswich 68: Olivia Novello led the Tigers by winning both the high jump and 100 hurdles. Pia Stewart won the discus, Sienna Cullem won the pole vault, Soren Shearer won the 800, Chloe Pzsenny won the 400 and the 4x400 relay team of Lily Harper, Nina Galalis, Amelia Mooradd, and Soren Shearer also won.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Needham 3, St. John’s Prep 0: Tighe Lusk hit .545 for the match and Matt Ciampa had nine kills but the Eagles were bested by one of the state’s top clubs. Ben Bailey totaled 24 digs in a solid defensive effort and Cole Morrison had 12.
Salem 3, Pioneer Charter 2: Kaiden Brewster had 20 assists with seven kills, three aces and a block in a thrilling 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-12 win. Salem is now 5-5 on the year.
BOYS TRACK
Amesbury 84, Ipswich 58: Keith Townsend had an amazing performance with first place in the low hurdles, high jump and long jump. Cam Townsend won the triple jump, Colin Hansen won the 100 meters, and the 4x400 relay team of Brandon Monahan, Tyler Rafferty, Peter Joss-Green and Ange Tshimbambe also won.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 14, Tufts 1: The No. 5 ranked Gulls (32-5) had an easy time with the No. 23 ranked team in the country with 18 hits including four homers. Robbie Wladkowski clubbed a pair of round trippers and had three RBI, Peabody’s John Muldready had a bomb and totaled four RBI and Danny MacDougall also knocked one out of the park. Jordan Gottesman struck out six to earn the win.
Gordon 6, Suffolk 3: Fenwick grad Gianni Mercurio earned his first college win with three innings of relief work and Andrew Hartman’s solo homer gave Gordon (12-24) the lead for good. Manchester’s Harry Painter homered for Suffolk and Beverly’s Tim McCarthy had an RBI while for Gordon, Shane Demers picked up the save and also had three RBI.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 18, Nichols 3: The Gulls (13-4) were dominant in the CCC semifinals to get back to the league championship game. Nick Graap had four goals and three assists, Nick Pagliuso scored two with three assists and Domenic Russo netted four goals with two helpers to ensure the Gulls would advance.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Curry 12, Salem State 0: The Vikings (9-28) did not manage a hit in the five inning loss although Rebecca Walker did reach and steal a base.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Salve Regina 4: Kiana Napolitano scored five times and Alex Palermo scored three with two assists to send the Gulls (11-7) easily into the CCC championship game with a semifinal victory.