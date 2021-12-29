BOYS HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Melrose 1: The Panthers got 13 saves from Jimmy O’Connell and goals from Jeff Hallinan, Aidan LeBlanc and captain Matt Mezza to snap a four-game losing streak. LeBlanc’s goal, the second of the middle period for Beverly (now 2-4), was the game-winner. Captains D.J. Bachini and Cam Cook, as well as Austin Bernard and defenseman Bobby Massa, all had assists for the winners.
North Reading 1, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (3-1-1) tasted defeat for the first time this winter in a physical, well played game. Kyle Mahan (22 saves) had a terrific game in net for Essex Tech while the line of freshmen Brady Leonard and Jaydan Vargas, along with sophomore left wing Chris Maher, excelled. Senior defenseman Chris Batten got the teams’ Hard Hat for his stellar play.
Catholic Memorial 10, Bishop Fenwick 0: Minus 10 players due to COVID, the Crusaders (1-3) were outshot 42-11 and fell to the hosts in the final of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament at Warrior Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greater Lowell 60, Ipswich 53: The Tigers came up short despite 18 points from Toby Adams. Tyler White added 11 points while Max Chesky had 10 for an Ipswich squad that was playing without leading scorer Ray Cuevas.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newburyport 60, Hamilton-Wenham 30: Playing against a big, athletic squad, the Generals (4-1) tasted defeat for the first time this season in the finals of the 17th annual Institute for Savings Christmas Tournament. Jane Maguire led the Generals with 15 points.
Triton 48, Ipswich 28: Senior captain Carter King was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Institute for Savings Tournament in the Tigers’ (2-2) setback.
WRESTLING
Masco/Essex Tech shines: Competing at the prestigious Lowell Holiday tournament over the past two days, the Masco/Essex Tech co-op squad managed a 19th overall finish in a field of 73 despite only bringing five wrestlers. Miles Darling was second overall individually at 113 pounds while Ian Darling placed third at 138 to lead the way.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Burlington 4, Marblehead 2: Shorthanded with only ten skaters and regular defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas playing goalie, the Lady Headers (3-4) were tied 2-2 in the third but ran out of gas. Tsouvalas was phenomenal in net with 33 saves while Teyah Fleming scored her first varsity goal. Ava Vautour also scored with assists from Hadley Wales and Ashley Piersol.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 2: Abbey Millman had a hand in all five goals for the Crusaders (2-1-1) with two scores and three helpers and senior captain Lauren Dirarian scored twice with two assists. Lily Pregent also netted her first goal of the year with single assists notched by Madison Faragi and Grace Morey. Sedona Lawson also had a strong showing in net with 24 saves and Catherine Salvo and Ali Sprissler played well defensively.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clark 68, Gordon 63: Bryce Smith’s 14 points, five rebounds and four steals led a balanced effort by the Scots that saw 10 different players score, but a six-point halftime deficit couldn’t be overturned by the visitors. Treyton Tebbs was also in double figures with 11 points for Gordon (now 3-4) while Garrett Sattazahn added nine points and a team-high nine rebounds. Parker Omslaer contributed eight points and five blocked shots in the loss.