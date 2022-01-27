BOYS HOCKEY
Beverly 2, Stoneham 1: Jeff Hallinan’s rebound goal with seven minutes to play was the game-winner and Dylan Hunter stopped 18 shots as the Panthers (4-8-1) scored a big road win in Stoneham, the first for interim head coach Jim Sasso. Defenseman Jaxon Thomas, who assisted on Hallinan’s goal along with captain D.J. Bachini, tied the game with a second period marker. Captains Cam Cook and Matt Mezza also had assists.
“The kids played really hard to beat a good team on the road,” said Sasso. “They got pucks in deep, forechecked and played solid defense as a team. And that was the best game I’ve seen Dylan play in net.”
Masconomet 4, Danvers 0: Senior Nick Santangelo pitched his first career shutout with a 25-save performance while sophomore A.J. Sacco scored two more goals, giving him 16 in a dozen games, as the Chieftains improved to 10-2. Captain Rich Guarino and junior Mike Bevilacqua also scored for Masconomet, which saw Chris O’Grady, Joe Brann, Jack Mertz, Joe Young, and defensemen Henry Sorenson and Tommy Sacco all pick up solo assists.
Sophomore defenseman Brady Plaza had his best game of the season for the Falcons (6-5-1) while freshman netminder Brayden Holt had 19 stops.
Worcester Academy 4, Pingree 1: Senior forward Jack Berube had the Highlanders’ goal, coming from Ryan Clark and Nick Moulison. Matt Cusolito had 18 saves for Pingree (now 5-11-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 7, Shawsheen 2: Captain Kayleigh Crowell notched two goals and an assist while fellow captain Jamie DuPont scored once and assisted on three others as the Panthers (5-3-2) rolled at home. Alternate captain Sadie Papamechail, a junior defenseman, finished with a goal and two helpers in the win; fellow alternate captain Shea Nemeskal had a goal and an assist; and Halle Greenleaf and Kaylee Rich also had goals. Katherine Purcell contributed with an assist, with sophomore Meghan McGinnity picking up the win between the pipes.
Pingree 2, Newton Country Day 1: Aby Amigo scored the game-winning goal on a feed from Ceci Herriman and Maddie Santosousso made 14 saves to give the Highlanders (5-8-1) earned a clutch win. Elena McCloskey also scored for the winners, with Ashley Smail and Zarenna Sawyer adding helpers. Phoebe Thorne, Lucia Lafauci and Sadie Canelli also played well for the winners.
Peabody 4, Gloucester 1: Junior Jenna DiNapoli had a pair of goals and assisted on another to help the Tanners (8-2-1) win their fourth straight. Freshman Alyse Mutti picked up the win in net while Hannah Gromko also scored and freshman Shirley Whitemore added a goal and an assist.
Marblehead 4, Medford 2: After falling behind 2-0, the Lady Headers (5-6) netted four unanswered with Elsa Wood getting two goals and assisting on another in the come from behind win. Ashley Piersol also notched a goal and Sophie Zerilli had the tying goal on a breakaway in the middle period.
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody beats four opponents: Lindsey Wilson was a double winner in the high jump (5 feet) and 55 hurdles (6.95 seconds) as the Tanners steamrolled Gloucester (72-13), Winthrop (78-7), Saugus (82-1) and Salem (79-4). Peabody captured nine of 10 events while placing second in seven others and third in three. Other winners included Trinity Cabrera (shot put, 32-9 3/4), Ava D’Ambrosio (50 dash, 5.94), Savannah Vargas (300, 46.9), Madison Barrett (1000, 3:33.8), Samantha Simmons (mile, 6:13.1), Leah O’Neill (2-mile, 13:34.6) and the 4x400 relay team (4:56.6).
Salem drops two: In addition to their setback vs. Peabody, the Witches also dropped a meet vs. Gloucester (47-23). Mei-Li Hanning had a solid showing for Salem in the shot put (25 feet 3/4 inches), while its relay team placed third (5:21.6).
Marblehead, Masconomet prevail: In a tri-meet, Marblehead defeated Swampscott, 52-33, as did Masconomet, 58-28. The Magicians got first place finishes from Devin Whalen in the 55 hurdles (9.3), Cate Trautman in the 55 dash (7.8), Lydia Bailey in the 600 (1:50.3), Claire Tips in the mile (5:58.5), Katherine Simcoe in the 2-mile (13:09.8) and its 4x400 relay team (4:41.8).
Masconomet (6-3), which won the Northeastern Conference’s Lynch Division title with its win, earned first place victories from Lauren Boughner in the 300 (39.7) and Ellie Green in the 1000 (3:29.7) while also securing four second place finishes and another four third place showings. Swampscott had a pair of wins from Lilian Gosselin in the high jump (4-10) and Sofia Alvarado in the shot put (29-10).
BOYS TRACK
Peabody rolls: Daviel Canela flew to a 5.1 second finish to take the 50-yard dash and propel Peabody to wins over Salem (66-10), Saugus (78-7), Gloucester (58-28) and Winthrop (77-8). Fellow winners for the Tanners included Jovante Dailey in the high jump (5-6), Kostandin Theodhorl in the shot put (40-11), Ben McKiernan in the 50 hurdles (6.5), Elijah Loring in the 600 (1:39.8) and Dylan Faletra in the mile (5:06.1).
Salem falls: Despite losses to Peabody and Gloucester (50.3 to 28.7), the Witches got strong showings from Solano Osman in the hurdles (6.99), Michael Ready in the dash (5.47), Radhlen Pena in the 300 (42.9) and Colby Ryan in the 100 (3:29.8).
Swampscott earns win, tie: The Big Blue took down Masconomet, 49-37, and wound up with a 43-43 tie with their arch rivals from Marblehead in a tri-meet. Winners for Swampscott included Vincent Videtta in the high jump (6-2), Ethan Gee in the 55 hurdles (7.01), Cole Hamernick in the 300 (40.2), and its 4x400 relay team (3:50.9).
Marblehead saw Schuyler Schmitt (55 dash, 8.9), Oliver Buckhoff (600, 1:32.4), Peter Clifford (mile, 4:53.4) and Ryan Thompson (2-mile, 10:41.3). Masconomet’s victories came from Dylan Tappendorf in the shot put (38-5 3/4) and James Toleos in the 1000 (2:54.1). Liam Gillespie (hurdles, 8.9), Tim McGinley (4:59.9) and Drew Bartram (2-mile, 11:07.4) also had winning performances for Masco.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet wins two: Charlotte Hill, a junior, won her second race in a row with a time of 26.49, capturing first place by less than 1/4th of a second, as the Chieftains defeated both Andover (102-33) and Haverhill (109-26) to improve to 7-0 on the slopes. Megan Riley, a sophomore, had another spectacular race in placing third overall (27.42), freshmen teammates Nicole (28.15) and Amanda Schneider (28.21) came in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Haley Serafino, a junior, was right behind them in seventh place (29.83) for Masconomet.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amesbury 64, Beverly 45: Angelina Mazzone finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the setback for the 3-9 Panthers. Lauren Caley added a dozen points and six rebounds, while Anna Michaud had an excellent game coming off the bench.
Newburyport 40, Ipswich 32: A furious second half comeback, sparked by two big 3-pointers from Hazel Hoog (11 points total), came up just short as the Tigers fell to 3-7. Carter King added 11 points and Jennie Tarr was a star on defense for Ipswich.
Pingree 48, Winsor 36: With only seven healthy players at their disposal, the Highlanders rallied from a 5-point deficit in the third quarter to prevail on the road. All seven players scored for Pingree, led by Lexi Garcia’s 15 points, 11 more from Sam Jones and 10 from Lyla Campbell.
Essex Tech 54, Matignon 19: The Hawks got 10 points from Synclair McGovern and six apiece from Molly McLeod, Emma Dorgan and Bryanna Grant (who added 8 rebounds) to improve to 8-4 on the season. Christine Mbachi and Rhu Arsenault also competed well in the Essex Tech victory.
Salem Academy 51, Prospect Hill 27: Junior captain Cindy Shehu had a huge game with 32 points to send the Navigators to their 10th win in 13 contests. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez added 11 points and Cristal Pujols eight for the winners.
Covenant Christian 50, Chapel Hill Chauncey Hall 17: Liza Minogue had 19 points as CCA shot out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and led by 22 at the break. Abby Baird added 14 points in the win while teammate Abby Chewning finished with 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newburyport 47, Ipswich 39: The Tigers put forth their best defensive effort of the season but were unable to pull out the win. Ray Cuevas continued his hot shooting in the setback, scoring 19 points with four threes.
Prospect Hill 51, Salem Academy 48: The Navigators got a terrific performance from Jorbert Peralta (26 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) in a back-and-forth affair. Dexter Brown had a double-double of his own with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Pingree 72, Bancroft 41: The Highlanders (5-6) rolled behind 16 points and seven assists from Trevor Gibbs. Henry Whipple added 17 points, Emil Rijo had 12 rebounds and three blacks, Charlie Lynch had 12 points and Rogan Cardinal scored 10.
Swampscott 66, Lynn Tech 40: The Big Blue (6-4) had a 10-point lead at halftime and ran away from the Tigers in the second half. Ryan Ward had 17 points to lead Swampscott, with Liam Wales adding 14, Mick Ross 12 and Cam O’Brien eight points while leading his club in rebounds and assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Emmanuel 0: Rafa Robert had a career high 17 kills on 26 swings while Spencer Capps’ 15 kills were also a career high in the Gulls’ 25-21, 25-18, 37-35 road sweep. Gabe DeBenedetto finished the night with 24 assists offensively while Gavin Emenaker added 18 for Endicott (now 3-0).