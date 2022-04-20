GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 91, Swampscott 45: Winners for the Panthers included triple-winner Meredith Pasquarosa (high jump, 400 and hurdles), Kathryn Manzo (long jump), Lily McCarthy (javelin), Malin Haenggi (low hurdles), Olivia Merritt (100), Katie Burgess (200), Olivia Young (800 and mile) and Mia Kasperowicz (2-mile).
For Swampscott, Morgan Bilodeau won the triple jump (27-feet), Ana Tarason won the shot put, Anastasia Hayes won the discus,
Peabody 93, Marblehead 42: Lindsey Wilson continued her success in the high jump and also won the low hurdles to help the Tanners prevail. Savanna Vargas tripled up to win the long jump (16-1), 200 and the 100 and other winners were Jess Richards (shot put, 29-9, and discus), Samantha Simmons (javelin), Yosmery Batista (400),
Marblehead’s Ava Machado won the triple jump (31-feet), Devin Whalen won the hurdles,
Masconomet 123, Saugus 9: The Chieftains were led by wins from Hailey Atchinson (high jump), Greta Mowers (triple jump, 31-3, and 100), Marcy Clapp (shot put), Haley Serafino (discus and javelin), Jackie Bazazi (low hurdles), Sophia Santengelo (high hurdles), Brooke Applestein (200) and Cecily Pagilerani (400).
Danvers 110, Salem 7: Double-winner Katie Walfield took the 400 hurdles and the 400 and Cali Abbatessa won the shot put and the discus to help the Falcons improve to 2-1. Courtney Hinchion won the 2-mile with a state qualifying time of 12:02 while helping Shea Nemeskal (12:06) and Emma Eagan (12:06) also qualify. Other winners were Georgia Prouty (100), Arianna McNulty (mile), Nemeskal (800), Delaney Flewelling (long jump), Chloe Hertigan (high jump), Katelyn Corbett (triple jump) and Maddie Little won the javelin.
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 92, Swampscott 42: Pierce Haim won the javelin with a toss of 112-3 while the Panthers also got firsts from Carlos Reyes (hurdles), Andre Sullivan (100), Brady Trask (200 and 400), and Liam Ouellette (2-mile).
For the Big Blue, Joey Do was first in the long jump and the triple jump, Ethan Gee won both the shot put and discus,
Peabody 94, Marblehead 38: A.J. Forte took the long jump to lead a parade of winners for the Tanners. Alex Jackson took first in the shot put, Dom Scalese won the javelin, Sebastian Toleso was first in the low hurdles, Colin Ridley won the dash and the 200, Shaun Conrad won the 400 and Logan Tracia won the 800 as well as the mile.
Marblehead’s Diego Knight won the triple jump and Sean Calnan won the hurdles,
Masconomet 113, Saugus 14: Among the winners for Masconomet were Scott Hubbard (long jump and triple jump), Spencer Shaap (shot put and discus), James Toleos (javelin), Liam Gillespie (hurdles), Tyler Eberhardt (100), Owen Barrett (200), Nate Collins (400).
Danvers 121, Salem 10: The Falcons enjoyed wins from Jacob Wescott (100), Aidan Smith (200), Zach Zoladz (110 hurdles), Joe Baker (400 and 400 hurdles), Chance Prouty (800), Sean Moore (mile), Nick Goodwin (javelin), Mike Leon (shot put and discus) and Jake Ryan (long jump and triple jump).
BASEBALL
Peabody 11, Winthrop 1: Sophomore Cam Connolly got his first varsity start and threw five innings of 1-hit ball with four strikeouts to earn the win. Classmate Mike Petro drove in two runs and closed it out on the hill, junior Giovanni Guglielmo had two hits and two RBI and the Tanners improved to5-1.
Marblehead 11, Salem 1: A six-run third inning helped the Magicians (2-4) get on track and snap a three-game skid. Schuyler Schmitt had two hits and three RBI with a double, Brady Lavender scored twice and drove in a pair, catcher Andy Titus had two hits and two RBI, James Doody had two hits and Craig Michalowski and Matt Titus drove home runs. Ian Maude fanned four in the 2-hit complete game win.
For Salem (0-5), Jack Doyle and Nick Balesta came up with base hits.
Greater Lowell 22, Essex Tech 6: The Hawks (2-4) had a tough day defensively but got some solid offensive performances from freshman Jack Tsoustouras (two hits, two RBI), senior Jaden Dussault (RBI, two runs scores) and juniors Harry Lynch (RBI) and Medrano Deschene (RBI).
Arlington Catholic 9, Bishop Fenwick 3: Captain Chris Faraca drove in all three runs for the Crusaders (1-6) while Andrew McKenzie had two hits with a double and Costa Beechin singled three times. Marco Carrillo struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Pingree 5, Berwick 4: The Highlanders (2-2) came from behind to win their EIL opener with RBI sac flies by Chase Stafford and Max Jacobsen, a sac fly RBI by Jeff Arthur and an RBI single from Jimmy Keck. Jaylon Richardson was excellent in relief with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, Drew Botta stole five bases and Quinn Moses had two hits with an RBI.
Beverly 8, Saugus 6: Sam Armbruster went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to help the Panthers (5-1) win their fourth straight. Logan Petrosino had two RBI and scored twice, Griffin Francis scored twice, Ian Visnick added two RBI and Casey Bellew had two hits as Beverly built leads of 5-0 and 7-4. Cooper Gavin picked up the win with eight strikeouts over five innings.
BOYS LACROSSE Ipswich 5, Peabody 4: The shorthanded Tigers picked up a big win thanks to some quality play form Ryan Orroth and solid efforts from some jayvee call-ups. Henry Wright, Eliot Donovan and Becket Devoe were among the scorers.
For Peabody, Matthew Bettencourt, Nicholas Salvati, Cam Collins and Matthew Lindstrom had the goals with Collins also adding an assist. Anthony Curcio was 10-for-13 on faceoffs while Derek Patturelli made seven saves in net.
Pingree 19, Concord Academy 0: Ryan Kavanaugh scored five goals to pace the Highlanders offense in the blowout win. Jamie Book (2 goals), Dylan Feeks (2 goals, assist) and Nick Moulison (2 goals) also played well, while Marco Mottola secured his first career shutout in goal.
Triton 12, Bishop Fenwick 5: Manny Alvarez-Segee scored two goals and dished out two assists for the Crusaders, but it wasn’t enough in the setback. Joey Marshall added a goal and two helpers while Will Gibbons made eight saves in net.
BOYS TENNIS
BC High 4, Marblehead 1: Magicians’ first singles standout Mika Garber recorded his team’s only win with a decisive 6-0, 6-0 triumph. Senior second singles player Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria battled back from an 0-3 hole in the first set to force a tiebreaker, but ultimately came up short in a 7-6, 6-3 defeat. Marblehead fell to 4-2 with the loss.
GIRLS TENNIS Hamilton-Wenham 5, Danvers 0: The Generals (6-0) continued to impress, getting singles wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) and Mathilde Gordon (6-0, 6-2) en route to the sweep. Doubles victories came from Brynn Mckechnie/Nora Gamber (6-1, 6-1) and Lisette Leonard/Alison Campbell (6-0, 6-0).
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 12, Swampscott 0: The Chieftains (5-1) rolled behind an 11 strikeout performance from Amber Goudreau in the circle. First baseman Sarah Green led the offense with a single, a triple and two runs scored.
Salem 21, Winthrop 8: Catcher Cassadi O’Leary gunned down two runners and drove in two on two hits to help the Witches to victory. Liv Loux had two hits and two RBI, Jayla Tamilo had two hits and four runs scored, Avery Swiniarski had two hits and Skylar Sverker (four strikeouts) picked up the win in the circles.
North Andover 24, Essex Tech 2: The Scarlet Knights took care of the Hawks.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls sweep: Endicott (19-7) blanked Salem State twice, 9-0 and 8-0. Maria Hanchuk struck out nine and fired a no-hitter in the first bout while offensively Endicott was led by Swampscott’s Katie Watts (5 total RBI, triple), Keelin Spencer (double, triple) and Christina Nowicki (triple), among others with a 25-1 edge in hits between the two games.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 11, Curry 6: Hat tricks by Domenic Russo and Michael Hauptman helped the Gulls improve to 6-5 with a home win. Nick Pagliuso scored, had four assists and scooped up four grounders and Craig Claflin and James Loughran combined to force seven turnovers.
Southern Maine 25, Salem State 12: The Huskies blew open a close game with an 11-2 fourth quarter run. Sam Cioffi of Marblehead led Salem State (6-7) with four goals and an assist and Patrick Guniee pumped in three scores of his own.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 7, Southern Maine 2: Jake Nardone blasted a 3-run homer and Robbie Wladkowski also sent out into the seats as Endicott (23-5) won its eighth straight. Matthew McKinley also had two RBI and Chris Jenkins struck out seven in a six inning relief appearance to earn the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Williams 16, Endicott 4: Kiana Napolitano did almost all the scoring for the Gulls (9-6) with three tallies.
Salem State 14, Fitchburg State 11: Madelyn Plourde scored five times and the Vikings (5-7) rallied after being shutout in the first quarter. Mackenzie Schmink had two goals and two assists and Taylor Sujko scored twice including giving Salem the lead for good in the third quarter.