BOYS SOCCER
Beverly 2, Gloucester 1: The Panthers climbed back over .500 at 8-7-2 thanks to goals from Wilson de Leon and Max Hemsey. Matteo Buonanno and Paolo Buquicchiop added assists, while keeper Matt Roy came up with some huge saves throughout. Trevor Gilligan, Misha Krygin and Bryce Lee were great defensively, and both Owen McCarthy and Ian Visnick won multiple battles in the midfield.
Salem 2, Danvers 1: The Witches came up with an NEC win behind goals from Chris Qirjazi and Lucas Dias. Keeper Malcolm Edwards made 21 saves in net, including a PK stop with one minute remaining to preserve the win.
Saugus 2, Peabody 1: The Tanners were stunned on Senior Night, ending the regular season at 12-3-3. Hugo Countinho scored the lone Peabody goal on a rebound late in the second half, and the team continued to press until the final whistle but was unable to put the equalizer home. AJ Forte, Bruno Correia and Nathan Braz also played well in the loss.
Pingree 7, Portsmouth Abbey 3: Riley McClure exploded for five goals while Rogan Cardinal chipped in two more to help the Highlanders roll.
Bishop Stang 2, St. Mary’s 1: The Spartans got a goal from junior Kaya Jackson but it wasn’t enough in the competitive road setback. Senior defenders Dylan Moroney and Derek Garcia both turned in strong performances as St. Mary’s finished second in the CCL regular season standings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 6, Gloucester 2: Senior captain Izzy Sullivan had a hat trick plus an assist to help the Panthers (7-4-6) build their playoff resume. Jenna Schweizer, Avery Fogarty and Ava Freitas also scored for Beverly.
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 0: Junior midfielder Samantha Dormer continued her strong run of play with a goal and two assists as the Magicians improved to 8-4-5. Sydney Ball added a goal and an assist and captain Cait Mullins also scored. Talia Selby, Lily Gerson, Stella Monaca and Lani Gilmore all shone for Marblehead.
Masconomet 0, Swampscott 0: The Chieftains, who got a shutout from Marcy Clapp, wrapped up the regular season unbeaten at 15-0-2 but couldn’t get one last victory thanks to a 15-save effort from Swampscott senior keeper Lilian Gosselin. The Big Blue (9-5-4) got excellent all-around defense in the draw.
Peabody 3, Saugus 1: Sophomore Ally Bettencourt had a hand in all three goals with two helpers and a score of her own to get the Tanners (6-7-2) a win under the lights at Serino Stadium. Brooke Lomasney and Connie Patturelli also scored, Taylor Bettencourt had an assist and Branae Craveiro and Penny Spack stood out on D.
Danvers 6, Salem 0: Ellie Anderson scored a pair of goals and freshman Lila Doucette and sophomore Georgia Prouty each had a goal and an assist to send the Falcons (11-4-3) into the state tournament with five straight wins. Courtney Hinchion and Molly Godfried also scored while Maddie Dembowski had an assist and played the last 20 minutes in goal. Emily Goddard earned the win with a perfect half of work and shared the shutout with Emma Gibbons and Dembowski.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Cardinal Spellman 1: Keira Morgan converted a penalty kick to allow the Crusaders to earn the point at home under the lights. Freshmen Callie Reed and Cecelia Neilson as well as senior Ava Bellachini played very well.
Pingree 4, Newton Country Day 0: Cat Watrous scored a goal and assisted to others to help Pingree (13-1-1) wrap up a tenth straight EIL title. Allie Donovan had a goal and an assist while Maddie Landers and Lizzy Gaffney also scored. Lauren Collins had an assist and Maggie Warner had another solid outing in goal.
Covenant Christian 4, Gann Academy 1: Liza Minogue’s hat trick guided CCA to victory, with teammate Carys Walters also scoring.
Waring 2, Brimmer & May 1: Sophia Vaca’s tally with 20 minutes to play proved to be the game-winner for Waring, which got the tying goal from Bella Fedele just before halftime.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 2, Newton Country Day 1}: Meghan Collins (her 7th of the season) and Annie Smith (her 9th) had the goals for the Highlanders, who moved within one game of capturing the Eastern Independent League title. Sadie Canelli stopped seven shots for Pingree (12-2) as well.
Masconomet 4, Chelmsford 0: Three more goals from senior co-captain Maggie Sturgis gave her 35 for the season as the Chieftains remained unbeaten at 14-0-3. Nora Duval added her fifth goal of the season in the victory.
Central Catholic 4, Bishop Fenwick 0: Emma Luis was a defensive standout in the loss for Fenwick (now 10-3-4), as were midfielders Zoe Elwell, Rayne Millett, and Tessa Keenan Meg Donnelly stopped a penalty stroke to highlight her 9-save performance.
Ipswich 2, Manchester Essex 2: Abbie Allen was superb in net for the Tigers, finishing with 26 saves to help her squad earn a point against the CAL Baker champions. Casey Davis and Ashter Flather had first half tallies for Ipswich (8-7-1), with Halle Greenleaf assisting on both.
Peabody 1, Malden 0: The Tanners won their regular season finale at home to finish 6-11-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Billerica 3, Masconomet 1: Despite 16 kills and 10 assists from Camryn Wettstone, the Chieftains fell to 14-5 after its 25-18, 25-14, 21-25, 26-24 defeat. Vanessa Latam chipped in with 25 assists, three aces and three blocks for Masco, which also received 13 digs from Sydney Draper.
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0: The Tigers picked up a 26-7, 25-15, 25-18 win behind seven kills and two aces from Ella Stein and four kills, four aces and a dig from Claire Buletza. Carolyn Baily added six digs, six serve receptions and three assists, while Tess O’Flynn had 13 assists, four aces and 17 service points.