LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 1, Marblehead/Swampscott 0: Josh Demers delivered the walk-off RBI to help Post 331 open its season with a win. Jack Doyle worked the late innings on the mound and added two hits and Riley Fenerty threw the first five shutout frames.
NECBL
Ocean State 7, North Shore Navigators 5: The Navs (2-5) had a 5-1 lead through six innings before the Wave came alive at Fraser. Henry Kaczmar had a double and two RBI for North Shore and Cooper Smith pitched admirably with eight strikeouts over five shutout innings to begin the proceedings.