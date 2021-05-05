GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 14, Saugus 2: Nine different players had goals for the Big Blue in their season opening rout. Broghan Laundry, Elizabeth Green, Eliza D'Agostino, Lilly Johnson and Sydney Bray each had two goals for the winners, while teammates Resse Robertson, Harper Clopton, Brooke Waters and Alice Michigan added solo tallies. Sasha Divall earned the win in net, stopping three shots.
BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 15, Saugus 5: Jack Russo (2 assists), Zach Pierce (2 assists) and Christian Pierro all had hat tricks for the Big Blue in the season opening win. Vinny Palmer added a team-high four goals and an assist, while Christian Urbano (goal, assist) also played well. Goaltender Aidan Breault also scored in the win.
BASEBALL
Malden Catholic 5, Danvers 4: Though the Falcons (0-1) led 4-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, the Lancers scored five and then the game was called due to rain so Danvers never got a chance to answer. Joe Zamejtis struck out 12 in his first career start, limiting MC to one hit and one run over five innings. Tyler Robinson collected two RBI, John Curran drove in a run and Aris Xerras and Tyler O'Neill both had hits and scored.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Roger Williams 8: The Gulls (11-2) stormed their way into the CCC title game with a dominant first half in this semifinal win. Domenic Russo struck for six goals while Beverly's Sam Abate had one in the opening quarter and Sam DesMarais had a goal with an assists. Austin Fournier collected the win in net and Andrew Fithian picked up a team-high five ground balls.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Endicott 5, Gordon 1: Doubles wins from the tandems Justine Hoover and Ashley Keaveaney (8-1) and Olivia Berler and Shelby Henry (8-3) helped the Gulls stay unbeaten at 8-0, pushing them into the Commonwealth Coast Conference finals. Singles victories came from Hoover at No. 1 (6-4, 6-3), Greta Hartmann at No. 2 (6-2, 7-5) and Henry at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
The first doubles pairing of junior Jordyn Maddex and freshman Annette Kim had the win for Gordon, 8-5. The Scots finished the season at 5-3) at first doubles, 8-5.