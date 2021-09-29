GIRLS SOCCER
Swampscott 2, Masconomet 0: Keeper Lilian Goesslin made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the year and the Big Blue (2-2-2) ended Masco's six game win streak. Sophie DiGrande netted the game-winner on a free kick and Jess Ford scored assisted by Priya Cooper.
Playing well for the Chieftains (6-2) were Lily Pidgurski and Ava Caron.
Winthrop 2, Salem 0: Kate Heppner had an outstanding effort in net for the Witches, who also got great games from sisters Sydney and Samantha Agno on defense along with J.J. Wallace.
Pingree 4, Dana Hall 0: Lexi Gacria's hat trick helped the Highlanders (3-1-1) earn a bounce back win. Ashley Smail also scored while Maggie Warner and Erin Baressi shared the shutout in net.
Marblehead 4, Saugus 0: Annie Sheridan scored a pair of goals and captain Ella Kramer had two goals with one assist to help the Magicians move to 6-1-1 under the lights at Piper Field. Captain Catherine Comstock earned the clean sheet in net and Talia Selby added an assist.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers 26, Beverly 29: The Falcons (2-1) saw Will Conklin (7th, 17:59) and Evan Laws (10th, 18:01) race across the line to secure a narrow meet victory. Mekonnen Eon was the top finisher for Danvers in second (16:14) with Kevin Rogers third (16:45) and Luke Llewellyn fourth (17:03).
Despite the narrow loss, Beverly runners earned 18 personal bests on the day. Captain Liam Ouellette ran 16:02 to finish second overall with captain David DiPietro (17:39), T.J. Betts (17:53) and Drew Fessenden (18:00) and Ryan Whiting all running well.
Masco splits: Though the fell to Marblehead, Masconomet topped Gloucester 22-37 on Bradley Palmer's three mile layout. Personal best times by captains Nolan Dickinson (5th, 17:26) and Timmy McGinley (7th, 17:34) led the way while Ian Darling clocked 17:54, Drew Bartram ran 18:08 and Miles Darling had a personal best 18:21.
Marblehead sweeps: The undefeated Magicians (3-0) toppled both Masconomet (18-37) and Gloucester (18-40) in a tri-meet. Freshman Will Cerutti was first overall in 16:59 with captain Will Lamb not far behind in 17:00. Ryan Thompson was fourth in 17:17 and David DiCostanzo ran a strong sixth of 17:29.
Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50: Finn Russell topped the field at Crane Beach in 18:47 to lead the Tigers (2-0). Keith Townsend was next in 19:36, Paul Wertz ran 19:40, Will Harrington ran 19:51 and Colin Hansen 19:57 as Ipswich took the top five spots.
Whittier Tech 15, Essex Tech 50: Dennis Downing was first across the line for the Hawks in sixth overall at 19:54. Ryan MacDonald ran 20:20 while Ben Titus clocked 21:11 and Scott Harney finished in 21:22.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly 16, Danvers 45: Hannah McCarthy's personal best of 20:40 in third place highlighted the day for the unbeaten Panthers (4-0). Mia Kasperowicz won the race in 20:05, Emily Young was second in 20:38, Olivia Young ran 20:48 and Alison Prasse clocked a strong sixth.
Emma Eagan was Danvers' top finished in fifth at 21:10 and the Falcons (1-2) got a great race from Shea Nemeskal (7th, 22:02).
Peabody 23, Masconomet 34: Race winner Sarah DiVasta paced the Tanners to victory. Cailyn Buckley came in third overall with Ava Buckley and Leah Buckley coming in 5th and 6th and Leah O'Neill and Chloe Toda coming in ninth.
Despite losing to the Tanners, Masconomet did defeat Gloucester, 25-34, in this tri-meet. The Chieftains' top finishers were Sarah McVey (21:12), Sara Bernier (21:49), Liv Green (22:59), Amber Boudreau (23:24) and Sophia Ambrosino (23:52).
Ipswich 20, Georgetown 41: Junior Amelia Stacy won the race with a time of 21:50. Seniors Amelia Cormier (26:44) and Caroline Jespen (27:30) also ran well for the Tigers.
Essex Tech 21, Whittier Tech 41: The Hawks took four of the top five spots led by Emily Ernst (2nd, 22:11), Ella Manninen (3rd, 23:44), Sophia Vicsonti (4th, 24:17) and Maddie McDonald (5th, 24:22). Emerson Adams also ran well with a time of 25:36 for seventh place.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Lynnfield 0: Senior captain Liz Linkletter had a team-high 8 digs as well as three aces and a 100 percent serve receive on 20 attempts as the Tigers (7-1 overall) knocked off the previously unbeaten Pioneers in straight sets, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15. Claire O'Flynn also had a big night for the winners with six kills, a .625 hitting efficiency and three blocks. Grace Sorensen (6 aces, 5 kills, 100 percent serve receive, 7 digs) and Meghan Wallace (2 aes, 90 percent serving, 8 kills, 3 blocks) were other IHS stars.
Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 0: Senior Gracie Dailey had nine kills with six aces and the Hawks remained perfect on the year at 9-0 with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-13 win. Senior libero Maddie McFadden had six aces, setter Brooklynne McFadden had 26 assists and Ali Tkach had nine kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 4, Minuteman 0: The unbeaten Hawks (7-0-1) cruised on the road behind a goal and an assist each from Peter Tsoutsouras and Ryan Lovasco. Mateua Lima added a goal, Josh Berube had an assist and Kai Curtin, Clin Vieira and Jhosel St. Pierre had outstanding all-around efforts.
Masconomet 6, Swampscott 0: Sam Brockelman had a goal and an assist to power the Northeastern Conference leading Chieftains. Nate Collins, Simon Berents, Ara Scarpaci, Tanner Mandalinci and Jack Wexler also scored with assists earned by Brennan Johnston, Christian Shaffer and Graham Butterworth. Keeper Marco Russo had a solid outing as well.
Winthrop 5, Salem 2: Goals from Chris Qirjazi and Chris Pierce helped the Witches to a 2-2 stalemate with 15 minutes to play before Winthrop scored three times for the win.
Pentucket 3, Ipswich 1: Freshman Spencer McDavitt's goal gave the Tigers (2-4-2) a 1-0 lead at halftime, but it couldn't hold up. Brian Milano and Darwin Ramirez played well up top for IHS, with goalie Nate Kobuszewski and defenders Efram Johansson, Seth Woodbury, Sam Sirois, Theo Norton, Thatch Phypers and Spencer Johnson also turning in solid performances.
GOLF
St. John's Prep 239, BC High 243: Seniors Alex Landry and Nick DeVito were co-medalists with rounds of 38 in the solid win. Terry Manning shot a 39, Emmet Phelan shot a 40 and Connor Remley and Michael Shyjan each carded 42's.
Beverly 60, Danvers 12: Aidan LeBlanc (35), Cam Cook (36), Will Ryan (36) and Jack Ryan (38) paced the Panthers on the links.
Peabody 39.5, Saugus 32.5: The Tanners earned their first win of the season behind individual victories from Mike Ryan (6-3), Sammy Oliver (5-4), Jonathan Oliver (6-3), Trot Smith (7.5-1.5) and Elijah Swanson (6-3).
Gloucester 43, Marblehead 29: Matt Weed was the overall medalist for the Magicians (6-2) with a round of 36. Charlie Grenier and Jacob Hershfield each shot 40 while Chris Cannuscio shot 41 and won his match 6 1/2- 2 1/2.
Lynnfield 156, Essex Tech 138: Pat Chasse finished with 26 points for the Hawks, who also received 25 points from Luke Thibodeau.
Hamilton-Wenham 110, Lynn Classical 77: Peter Gourdeau (20 points), Cooper Miller (20) and 18 points each from Jack Bial, Morgan Glovsky and Joe Coughlin enabled the Generals (now 5-3) to earn the non-league decision.
Masconomet 58 1/2, Winthrop 13 1/2: Chris O'Grady won a 5-4 decision with a one-over 36. Jack Mertz won with a medalist round of 35, Tyler Feldberg shot a 38 and Max DeMayo had two great chips to card a 39.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 5, Saugus 1: Peighton Ridge connected on a pair of penalty stroke goals while freshman goaltender Maggie Beauchene stopped three shots for her first varsity win to guide the Magicians (2-3-1) to an easy win. Mia Carr finished with a goal and assist for the winners, who also got solo tallies from Kealy Saterfield and Kate Bickell. Jane O'Neil, Katelyn O'Connor and midfielder Clara Donovan were other offensive standouts for Marblehead, which also received strong defensive play from Lillie Salisbury, Emma Callaghan, Lane Kaeyer and Caomihe McKiernan.
Masconomet 4, Swampscott 0: The Chieftains ran their record to 5-0-1 as junior Maggie Sturgis scored her area-leading 19th and 20th goals of the season to go along with one assist. Ava Tello finished with a goal and one helper for the winners, who also got a goal from Greta Mowers. Ainsley Gruener needed to make just one save.
The Big Blue (now 5-2-1) fell for only the second time this season.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Nichols 2: Justine Hoover and Lejla Guster each won at both singles and doubles to help the Gulls prevail. Olivia Berler also earned a singles victory for Endicott.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Wentworth 0: The Scots (8-4) cruised 25-15, 25-17, 25-11. Valerie Nilan had a team-high 14 kills while Kate Howe added 30 assists, seven digs and a pair of aces.
Westfield State 3, Salem State 0: Genevieve Kempster had a half dozen kills but the Vikings (1-10) fell 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 in MASCAC action. Danielle Sheehan also had a nice outing defensively with 20 digs.
Endicott 3, Tufts 2: The Gulls (8-3) won another thrilling five-setter. Riley Donahue had a double-double with 17 kills and 11 digs and Amanda Gilbert had a similarly great match with 12 kills and 15 digs. Setters Danica Glover and Lauren McGrath combined for 48 assists
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Springfield 0: Sydney Poulin had a hat trick as the Gulls (5-3) cruised and also got two goals each from Jenna Seibold and Olivia Lampasona. Allison Wales and Taylor Farrin shared the shutout.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 4, Salem State 1: A hat trick from Chase Gwynn powered the Scots (5-3) to a win over their North Shore rival Vikings (5-5). Benji Wright added a goal and an assist for Gordon and Salem State's goal came courtesy of Peabody native Lucas Amaral.
MIT 2, Endicott 1: A second half penalty shot goal from Joe Mepham wasn't enough to lift the Gulls on the road.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 5, Salem State 0: The Scots (5-2) had the lead only five minutes in and never looked back. McKenna Feller, Emily Rodriguez, Alyssa Floyd, Kristi Diricio and Shelby Jones handled the scoring for Gordon, which put 12 shots on the Salem net and didn't concede a single shot officially on frame defensively.
Endicott 3, Wheaton 3: In a double overtime clash, the Gulls got a goal and an assist each from Madeline Mucher and Swampscott's Jaymie Caponigro as well as a solo strike from Isabella Young to earn the tie.