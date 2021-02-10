SWIMMING
Swampscott 108, Marblehead 77: The Big Blue beat the Magicians for the first time in many years with strong performances from Sam Caplan (200 free), Matt Brown (200-IM, 100 fly), Alex Ianetta (50 free) and Paul Flacke (100 free). Cara Grazado won diving for Marblehead and Jack Grady won the 100 back.
BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 4, Danvers 2: Ben Cohen scored his first varsity goalshorthanded as the Chieftains improved to 7-2 overall. Captain Richie Guarino and Jason Hurford each had a goal and an assist for the winners with Josh Brann also lighting the lamp. Lucas Canelli picked up another win between the pipes, making 20 saves.Captains Brian Taylor and Mike Papamechail had the goals for Danvers (2-5), with Tyler Robinson, Trevor McNeill and Dillon Driscoll picking up assists. Senior Isaac Tawyer played well in net, stopping 19 shots.
Marblehead 14, Saugus 0: Junior Nate Samuels earned his first varsity start — after playing for Marblehead’s junior varisty contest against Winthrop earlier in the afternoon — and picked up a 15-save shutout. Sophomore Drake Wyman and freshman Hogan Sedky (assist) each scored their first vrsity goals for the Headers (7-2). Eli Feingold scored four goals with two assists while Aidan Ryan (2 goals, 2 assists), Hayden Leveroni (2 goals, assist), Connor Sheridan (goal, assist), Carter Laramie (goal), Aidan Jalbert (goal), Chris Locke (goal), Connor Jalbert (3 assists), Will Shull (2 assists), J.T. Monahan (assist) and Cam Patrick (assist) all got on the scoresheet.
Essex Tech 5, Northeast 1: The Hawks put 48 shots on net and broke open a close contest to improve to 5-2-1. Bryan Swaczyk notched a hat trick while linemates David Egan (goal, 3 assists) and Jonathan Daley (2 assists) also turned in big nights. Senior Dan Masta, who got the team’s Hard Hat as its player of the game, also lit the lamp with defensemen Cam Doherty and Dom Paolucci picking up assists.
Catholic Memorial 3, St. John’s Prep 0: The Eagles (1-2-3) couldn’t dent the scoreboard in a shutout loss at Warrior Arena in Brighton. Senior Cam Smith (32 saves on 34 shots) was again stellar while fellow 12th grader Chris Dirks had a strong game, especially on the penalty kill. Jimmy Ayers, Jake DiNapoli, Pierce Blaeser and Cole Blaeser were also strong on the PK for the Eagles, who were shorthanded for nine of the game’s final 13-plus minutes.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 3, Winthrop 2: Sophomore Jenna DiNapoli broke a 2-2 tie in the third period as the Tanners (7-1) avenged their only loss of the year in a battle of once-beaten clubs. Paige Thibedeau and Catie Kampersal had unassisted goals in the first for Peabody, which got a superb performance in net from Audrey Buckley with 28 saves. Catherine Sweeney also had an assist on the game-winner.
Newburyport 1, Beverly 0: The Clippers didn’t get on the scoreboard until there were only 74 seconds left to play as Beverly fell to 2-5-1 despite a strong effort in net from senior Madison Delano. Cayla Greenleaf and Emma Knott also played well for Beverly.
Gloucester 6, Masconomet 4: McKenna Dockery and Charlotte Leiss scored their first career goals for the Chieftains (2-7-1) but a four-goal outburst from Mia Salah lifted the Fishermen in the high-scoring affair. Sage Smith and Alex Medeiros also scored for Masco.
Medford 3, Marblehead 0: The Mustangs blanked the Lady Headers (1-3-1) despite some solid play from captain McKenzie Walles and a good showing in net from Kate Santeusanio.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 54, Pentucket 35: The Generals rolled behind 18 points from Markus Nordin and 17 from Ryan Hutchinson.
Ipswich 63, Amesbury 52: The TIgers (4-4) turned in perhaps their best defensive game of the season, keeping the Amesbury shooters at bay for the most part en route to the comfortable win. Nikhil Walker had a double-double with 17 points and over 10 rebounds; Ray Cuevas had 22 points including six triples; and both Charlie Henderson (7 points) and Will Wertz (6 points) played well in the win.
Masconomet 44, Salem 39: The Chieftains (5-3) rode a strong fourth quarter, good defense and a balanced scoring attack to pull away at Salem. Harry Osgood led the offense with 11 points in the win.
For Salem (6-2), Bobby Jellison scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds while point guard Guillermo Pimentel had a balanced stat line of 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
St. John’s Prep 60, Catholic Memorial 50: Aidan Callahan scored 17 points including an 8-for-8 clip from the free throw line to help the Eagles move to 5-2 on the year. Rollie Castineyra also played well, hitting three long balls en route to 15 points.
Arlington Catholic 65, Bishop Fenwick 63: The Crusaders dropped a heartbreaker to dip to 8-7 on the year.
St. Josephs Prep 59, Salem Academy 58: Trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter, Salem Academy (1-6) stormed back and had a chance to win at the buzzer, but weren’t able to get the last second heave off. Dexter Brown scored a career-high 21 points while Jorbert Peralta chipped in with 14 and Emilio De La Cruz had 10 in the loss.
Marblehead 55, Saugus 54: The Magicians (4-4) were able to hang on for the tight win despite going just 7-for-20 from the free throw line. Junior forward Hunter Fleming led the charge with 14 points while sophomore Tyrone Countrymon added 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 46, Winthrop 43: Minus two starters, the Falcons (5-4) scored a huge road win against previously once-beaten Winthrop. Reese Pszenny (11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) had a big pick at midcourt to give Danvers the lead for good and Jordan Ortins sunk a big free throw to help seal it. In her first career start, Ellie Anderson had nine points, three steals and two assists. Point guard Gabby Chisholm (7 points, 8 assists, 4 steals) and Julia Vaillancourt (11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists) were other key contributors..
Peabody 27, Beverly 21: Freshman Logan Lomasney had a monster game on the block with 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks as the Tanners (7-1) rallied to win at home. Lomasney added eight points and Lauren Mendonca played well with six points, nine rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks. Sofia Hemsey led Beverly with six points, six rebounds and two steals and Mya Perron had six boards and a pair of swipes.
Marblehead 35, Saugus 13: The Magicians (2-3) rolled behind Leila Walton’s 15 points and Emily Clough’s four points and six boards. Carlin McGowen also scored and had a nice overall game, while Maddie Erskine had two points and two rebounds despite playing on a hurt ankle.
Essex Tech 53, Fellowship Christian Academy 33: The Hawks improved to 4-2 thanks to a 17-point, 14-rebound outing from Sydney McCarthy. Kianna Sholds also had a strong game with 16 points, while Lily Zagoreos (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Hailey Roach (9 points) also shined.
Lynnfield 54, Hamilton-Wenham 39: Sarah Cooke (2 threes) scored nine straight points in the second quarter to help the Generals get back into the game, but every time they would inch closer the Pioneers responded to jolt the lead back up. Cooke finished with 10 points while Jane Maguire had nine and Charlene Fibbe and Marlee Shea each had six. Christa Coffey also had a nice game off the bench.
Salem Academy 38, St. Josephs Prep 31: Salem Academy (1-3) picked up its first win of the season behind a game-high 17 points (9 in the first quarter) from leading scorer Cindy Shehu. Raizel Obreo had a strong showing as well, chipping in 13 points.
Bishop Fenwick 49, Arlington Catholic 11: The Crusaders (9-4) rolled behind 18 points from junior Nasha Arnold, 13 points and eight assists from junior Olivia Found and 10 points and four blocks from senior captain Brynn Bertucci.