BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly 26, Masconomet 29: Senior captain Kevin Kelsey finished second in 17:20, the 12th fastest time for a BHS runner on the J.C. Phillips Reservation course, and junior Damien Bogrett placed eighth overall in 18:55 for a key finish in the Panthers' season opening victory.
"Damien was in the second wave of runners, and finishing the way he did pushed Masco's fourth and fifth finishers to ninth and 10th place, respectively. It was a huge boost for us," said Beverly head coach Sean Dunleavy. "He wasn't even a top 10 guy for us last year, but Damian has come a long way and improved his time by well over a minute."
Jackson Clark took third overall for Beverly (17:51), followed by teammates David DiPietro (18:12) and Brennan Frost (18:29).
Sebastian Gilligan of Masconomet won the race in a blistering time of 16:05. It was the third-fastest time ever on the Beverly course, trailing only former BHS great Nate Buttrick and Gloucester's Tristan Colangelo. Fellow Chieftains Ian Darling was fourth (18:05), Liam Quinlan fifth (18:06) and Nolan Dickinson ninth (19:01).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly 15, Masconomet 47: The Panthers took the first six spots and rolled to an opening day triumph. Senior captain Heidi Eberhardt won the race in 19:55, followed by junior teammates (in order) Olivia Young (20:17), Mia Kasperowicz (20:29), Emily Young (20:47), Angelina Mazzone (21:15) and Hannah McCarthy (22:09).
GIRLS SOCCER
Ipswich 5, Rockport 2: Junior Carter King had a hat trick and the Tigers (1-1) earned their first win of the year on their home pitch. Lauren Waters and Olivia Novello also put goals away with assists from Amelia Moorad and Jennie Tarr (2). Keeper Maddy Farris also had a stout effort in goal.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Central Catholic 1: Katie Dunn had a goal and an assist and keeper Claudia Keith stopped a penalty kick to keep the Crusaders (2-1) ahead as they snagged their second straight victory. Molly Jenkins netted the game-winner and Bella DelVecchio had an assist while defenders Lea Bettencourt and Amy Hatfield stood out. Midfielders and sisters Ella Morgan and Keira Morgan also had outstanding games.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 0: Despite missing five starters, the Crusaders registered a marquee win against a tough opponent. Jack Andrews scored the lone goal of the game with a heel deflection from a Ryan Noci cross, while Liam Foley played outstanding in net to record the shut out. Aiden Dwyer and TJ Genzale also played well on the back line, and Fenwick used five freshman total who all contributed.
GOLF
Swampscott 43, Marblehead 29: For the Magicians, freshman Scott Campbell won his match while Ben and Matt Weed were the medalists with rounds of 40 in the wind at Tedesco.
Bishop Fenwick 196, Cardinal Spellman 142: Brendan Bloom netted 32 points to lead the Crusaders while Gavin Belt, Cade Buckley and Tony Novak all chipped in 30 in the convincing win. Fenwick is now 4-1 on the season.
Rockport 116, Ipswich 83: Ipswich fell to 2-5 on the year after completing seven holes of golf before lightning forced them to wrap things up. Rowan Silva (17 points) and Evan Stein (15) led the Tigers in the losing effort.