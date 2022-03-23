COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 10, Gordon 3: Traverse Briana stayed hot at the dish with five more RBI and Juan Hurtado limited Gordon to three hits over six shutout innings to propel Salem State (now 8-4). Brahiam Ortega had two of Salem’s six doubles on the day and Zach Piroh also drove in a pair of runs. Fenwick grad Brandon Bloom threw 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings for Gordon while Pat Tevenan and Jon McIntyre had two hits apiece.
Endicott 13, UMass Dartmouth 2: Joe Millar’s 2-run homer in the fifth broke the game wide open and the Gulls (9-3) cruised. Dylan Pacheco had a triple and totaled four RBI with Kyle Grabowski and Nicholas Notarangelo both knocking in multiple runs. Five Endicott pitchers combined for nine strikeouts with Gabe Van Emon crediting with the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 14, Anna Maria 9: Hailey Beling had four goals and two assists to lead the Scots (5-1) to their fourth consecutive win. Alexis Lapia enjoyed a five-point night with two scores and three helpers, Kaitlyn Mini notched a hat trick Emma Darling had a nice defensive game with four grounders and two turnovers.
Nichols 9, Salem State 8: Jenna Wells gave Salem State the lead with just over seven minutes left but Nichols scored the last three goals of the night to nip the Vikings (now 2-3). Kaia Hollingsworth and Taylor Sujko had two goals each as Salem built a 6-0 lead in the first half.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Elms 0: The Gulls (13-5) bounced back from Tuesday’s setback with a clean sweep, 26-24, 25-20, 25-13. Will Perry had a season high five kills off the bench while Rafa Robert continued his strong recent play with 15 spikes. .