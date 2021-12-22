BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 77, Community Charter School of Cambridge 14: Dexter Brown set a new school record with 32 points to go along with 21 rebounds to power the Navigators (4-1). Jorbert Peralta added 22 points while Joel Francisco had nine.
Hamilton-Wenham 66, Ipswich 60 (OT): Markus Nordin scored a team-high 32 points to go with 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Generals sneak out a win in overtime against their CAL rivals. Chris Collins added a double-double of his own, scoring 13 points, including the game-tying basket with under a second to go in regulation, and grabbing 14 rebounds to boot.
For Ipswich, Ray Cuevas exploded for 34 points including six threes to lead the way in defeat. The Tigers’ defense was strong throughout as well. Charlie Henderson added seven points.
Beverly 67, Masconomet 37: Ryder Frost scored a game-high 22 points to help the Panthers (4-0) remain unbeaten.
Marblehead 60, Swampscott 48: The Magicians (now 2-1) scored 26 points in the third quarter to turn a one-point contest into a 15-point lead, thanks in large part to seven 3-pointers in the quarter. Bo Raitto, a Marblehead senior, had 15 of his game-high 17 points in that third quarter, including four triples.
Mick Ross was the leading scorer for Swampscott with 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Triton 63, Essex Tech 60 (2 OT): The Hawks (1-2) battled hard all night but ultimately fell short in double overtime despite 16 points from Brianna Pothier and 13 from Emma Dorgan. Bryanna Grant and Tenley Mugford each added 10 points in the setback.
Salem Academy 54, Community Charter School of Cambridge 2: Cindy Shehu scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Navigators improve to 3-2. Cristal Pujols and Kianny Mirabel-Nunez each scored 11 points in the win.
Peabody 61, Saugus 39: Abby Bettencourt scored 18 points, swiped four steals and swatted four shots to help the Tanners improve to 4-0 on the year. Logan Lomasney added 14 points, 16 rebounds and three assists while Taylor Bettencourt chipped in with eight points and four assists.
Swampscott 22, Marblehead 17: Senior Maddie Hudson had half her team’s points with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double as the Big Blue remained spotless at 4-0. Hudson also grabbed five steals.
Masconomet 54, Beverly 22: For Beverly, Molly Potter had four points and three boards while Mia Bilotti also scored four points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Winthrop 2, Marblehead 1: Sophomore Lily Francoeur made 31 saves but the Vikings broke a 1-1 tie with a power play goal as Marblehead dipped to 3-3. Freshman Elsa Wood tied it up before that with her seventh goal of the year, assisted by junior Sophia Zerilli.
Beverly 6, Medford 2: Halle Greenleaf’s hat trick powered the Panthers (2-2-1) to a road victory. Shea Nemeskal added a goal with two assists while leading scorer Jamie DuPont scored another with an assist. Bradie Arnold rounded out the goal scoring for the Orange-and-Black.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 5, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Sophomore Logan Casey had a pair of goals while, in their first games of the season, forward David Egan (2 assists) and defenseman Cam Doherty (goal, assist) added to the offense as the Hawks improved to 2-0-1. Freshmen Brady Leonard and Jayson Vargus both had their first varsity goals, with each adding an assist as well. Kyle Mahan stopped 15 shots in net, while teammates Chris Maher (2 helpers), Jonathan Daley and Riley Sobezenski all got on the scoresheet with assists.
Hamilton-Wenham (now 1-2) got its goal from Lucas Hunt, with Charlie Collins assisting. Cooper Miller, a freshman, was busy between the pipes in stopping 37 shots.
St. Mary’s Lynn 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders dropped to 0-2 on the season despite getting a goal from junior Manny Alvarez-Segee for the second straight contest. Matt O’Connor assisted on the goal while Dillon Bloom (28 saves) was sharp in net for Fenwick.
Jake Desmarais and Seamus Foley had the tying and go-ahead goals for the victorious Spartans (now 3-0-1), both coming late in the second period.
BOYS SWIMMING
Manchester Essex 90, Masconomet 80: Daniel Voner took two first places for Masconomet on Tuesday night, including setting a new school record in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.94) that had been set back in 2012. Voner also won the 200 freestyle, while teammate Colin Panagos was also a double winner with victories in the 200 IM and 500 free.