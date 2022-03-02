BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 71, Faith Christian Academy 42: Freshman Bennett Plosker of Hamilton scored 19 points to help give the Cougars their first ever NEPSAC playoff victory. Josh Pekari also had a huge game for the winners with 17 points and 14 rebounds as CCA, the No. 6 seed, prevailed over the third seed despite hitting just one 3-pointer. Daniel Chewning and Eli Pekari both added eight points for Covenant Christian, which will play No. 2 New York Military Academy in Saturday’s Class D semifinals.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 12, Salem State 5: Wilton Lestage, Marco Fernandez and Liam Davey all scored three goals as the host Scots (2-1) won under the lights. Noah Thies, Will Fleming and Kobi Bui also had goals while Colin Liscomb turned away 20 shots in net for the win.
Former Marblehead High star Sam Cioffi had two goals and an assist to pace Salem State (0-2).
Union 13, Endicott 8: Against the nation’s 11th ranked team in Division 3, the Gulls allowed the first five goals of the game and couldn’t recover in dropping their season opener at home. Domenic Russo (3 goals) and Max Kesicki (2) led Endicott offensively.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 17, Clark 12: Abigail Mansfield scored five goals and chipped in with one assist to give Gordon a season opening victory. Four goals apiece came off the sticks of Alexis Lapia and Kaitlyn Mini for the Scots, with Hailey Beling and Mikayla Lecci each scoring twice and dishing out two assists. Annabel Christenson made 11 saves to earn the win in net.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Curry 1 (OT): The No. 13 ranked Gulls punched their ticket to the CCC championship game thanks to Zach Mazur’s goal 5:50 into overtime at Bourque Arena. Mitch Shaheen, St. John’s Prep, tied it 1-1 in the second after Curry took an early lead and goalie Connor O’Brien made 27 saves. Endicott (20-6-1) will travel to Maine face UNE for the league title on Saturday.