VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 2: Setter Vanessa Latam had 30 assists , five aces and also came up with 10 kills as the Chieftains (5-1) took a thriller from the Magicians, 27-29, 30-29, 25-14, 23-25, 15-8. Camryn Wettstone had 15 kills and 17 digs, Abby Filmore totaled three blocks and Sydney Draper totaled 22 digs.
Marblehead (5-2) was led by Keira Sweetnam’s 27 kills and 18 digs with Isabel Wabno getting eight kills and 13 digs. Caitlin Pinkman had 26 digs while setters Tamya Johnson and Julia Potvin combined for 44 assists.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 17, Beverly 39: The seaside harriers remained unbeaten at 2-0 with Ryan Thompson’s victory time of 16:44 setting the tone. Harrison Kee was right behind him in 16:45 with Isaac Gross not far off in 16:46. Will Cerrutti clocked 16:49 as Marblehead took the top four spots. Jason Provost set a new Beverly freshman course record in 17:11 while Calvin Barrett tied his personal best and Ronan Maloney had a new PR of 18:09.
Ipswich 21, Georgetown 40: Senior Keith Townsend was second overall in 18:07 and captain Toby Adams came in third in 18:17 to help the Tigers secure the win. Lucas Wilt was fourth at 18:47 and captain Colin Hansen rounded out the top five with a time of 19:05.
Peabody 16, Masconomet 39: Declan Smith, Logan Tracia, Ryan Faletra and Dylan Faletra all came in together to help the Tanners earn the victory at Bradley Palmer. Josh Trelegan was sixth for the winners while the Chieftains got a persona best from Drew Bartram (17:27) in fifth. Noah Demers and Miles Darling also ran well for Masco.
Greater Lowell 21, Essex Tech 34: Hadden Amico was the lead runner for the Hawks in fourth at 19:24 while Chris Cunha clocked 19:24 as well for fifth. Thomas Fogarty ran 20:04 and Nathan Hammerschmitt clocked a 20:022 on the course in Tyngsborough.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 25, Masconomet 30: Sophomore Sofia Schirripa kicked her way to a ninth place finish to help the Tanners hold off the Chieftains in a tight meet. Sarah DiVasta won the race for Peabody with Ava Buckley, Cailyn Buckley and Leah Buckley running 4-5-6. Ellie Green (21:55) and Sarah Bernier (22:07) came in second and third, respectively, for Masco.
Essex Tech 25, Greater Lowell 31: Maddie McDonald won the race in 23:03 with Sophia Visconti close behind in 24:16 to pace the Hawks. Ella Manninen (24:34), Tori Brown (24:50) and Morgan Bourgeois (25:09).
Beverly 20, Marblehead 35: A pack of Panthers all ran solid times as Mary Hauck, Emma Judge, Tara McNeil, Allison Prasse and Tatum Panjwani came in second-through-sixth to seal the win for Beverly (3-0).
Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50: Moira Healey stepped up and ran 22:54 to finish second overall for the Tigers. Freshman Kameya Perron came in third in 23:57 with Sienna Cullern earning fifth place and senior Lucy Harmon also having a strong race.
Pingree wins three: The Highlanders topped Concord (21-38), LCA (15-48) and Newton Country Day (28-29) while falling to Winsor. Simone Brooks (20:46) was third overall in the large race while Helen Coughlin was seventh in 20:51, Emily Haas 11th in 22:37, Kasey Schena 12th in 22:42 and Emily Norton 14th in 23:08.
GOLF
Masconomet 42, Saugus 3: The Chieftains (3-3) got the better of the shorthanded Sachems with seniors Logan McKenna and Jack Mertz both shooting 39 to lead the way.
Gloucester 38.5, Marblehead 33.5: The Magicians (6-2) dropped a close one at Bass Rocks despite wins by Matt Weed (7-2), Matt Mahan (5.5-3.5) as well as halves by Chris Locke, Charlie Grenier and Marty Ryan. Weed was the medalist, carding a 35.
St. John’s Prep 237, BC High 242: The Eagles (6-0) edged their rivals for the second time in as many days, getting a 35 from Ian Rourke and a 37 from Terry Manning to lead the way. Freshman Jack Carew carded a 40, sophomore Luke Quinn fired a 41, and both Tripp Hollister (a sophomore) and Jack Moriarty (a freshman) managed 42s.
Beverly 55, Peabody 17: The Panthers remained unbeaten at 8-0 behind strong performances from Aidan LeBlanc (shot 35), Dylan Hunter (38) and Will Ryan (39).
For Peabody, Ryan Brunet had a great battle at No. 1 with Aidan LeBlanc, with that individual match coming down to the final hole.
Triton 143, Hamilton-Wenham 125: The Generals’ (7-3) top three players — Aidan Noonan, Cooper Miller and Evan Haughey — each registered 24 points but it wasn’t enough to take down unbeaten Triton.
Swampscott 47, Winthrop 25: Jason Bouffard fired a 36 and won his match 6-3 to help the Big Blue (3-4) prevail. Micah Hashikawa also played well, carding a 38 and winning 6.5-2.5, while Dakoda Langevain scored a 40 and won 8.5-0.5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 3, Swampscott 0: Senior captain Izzy Sullivan set up all three scores, by fellow captain Grace Fitzgerald, Bella Jimenez and Meghan Block, as the Panthers (4-1) knocked the Big Blue (3-1-1) from the unbeaten ranks. Kayla Cimon was perfect in net with Ella Heckman having an outstanding all-around game along with Grace Galbreath and Ava Freitas.
Pingree 7, Beaver Country Day 0: Senior captain Maddie Landers had two goals and assisted on two others to help the Highlanders remain spotless at 3-0. Kayla Smyrnios had two scores and an assist while Catherine Watrous, Helena Crate and Ella Comparato also scored. Hanna Jenkins collected two assists, Lizzy Gaffney and Ashley Smail had one each and senior captain Maggie Warner had the shutout in net.
Marblehead 2, Saugus 0: Kate Burns and Rachel Albert combined for the shutout and the Magicians (3-1-2) got all the scoring they needed from Samantha Dormer and Carlin McGowan. Earning assists on the goals were Cait Mullins and Sydney Ball.
Masconomet 7, Salem 0: Senior goalie Charlotte Hill had half a shutout and scored to goal as the Chieftains (7-0) cruised on Senior Night. Seniors carried the scoring goal with Ava Caron and Natalie Nolan getting a goal and an assist with scored by Taylor Bovardi, Kylie DuMont, Kallie Lacount, Madison LeColst. Kendall Skulley had three assists.
Bishop Fenwick 4, St. Mary’s Lynn 4: Carmela Rodriguez scored in the 90th minute and the Crusaders (0-2-1) rallied for a road tie. Kiera Morgan assisted the tying goal and also scored with Sam Sharp and Kayla Carin also scoring. Keeper McKenna Leaman had a strong game along with Taylor Carafa.
Peabody 5, Gloucester 2: Connie Patturelli had two goals and an assist as the Tanner offense came alive on Senior Night. Taylor Bettencourt added a goal, Ally Bettencourt scored twice with an assist and Lauren Woods and Brooke Lomansey contributed helpers.
Danvers 6, Winthrop 0: Seniors Kate Walfield, Ellie Anderson, Courtney Hinchion and Mikayla Shaffaval all scored on Senior Night to lead the Falcons (3-2-1) to a bounce back win. Senior Emily Goddard earned a shutout while classmates Ryley Crosby, Teagan Price, Cali Abbatessa and Emma Gibbons played well. Underclassmen Georgia Prouty and Reese Holland also scored.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Salem 0: Jack Fiedler netted a hat trick with an assist while Gavin Durpis also scored to help the Chieftains remain unbeaten. Other assists went to Jason Karas, Steve Ralph and Gabe Fales, while Christian Shaffer also played a great game.
For Salem, senior captains Chris Qirjazi and Eli Ferriera turned in strong performances.
Marblehead 0, Saugus 0: The Magicians battled to a scoreless draw in Wednesday’s NEC tilt.
Danvers 4, Winthrop 1: Marcello Coixeta scored twice while Daniel Vatousios and Attalawy Ayamaga also found the back of the net to power the Falcons to victory. Earning assists was Vatousios, Daniel Molina, Coixeta and Johnny Detomaso.
Boston University Academy 5, Waring 1: Eli Streb scored Waring’s lone goal on a penalty kick. Also playing well was sophomore Oliver Bock, freshman Teagan Prescod and freshman Asher Sauder.
Beverly 3, Swampscott 0: The Panthers made it two in a row thanks to goals from Wilson de Leon, Owen McCarthy and Matteo Buonanno. Trevor Gilligan added two assists while McCarthy had another, and Ian Visnick (midfield) and Paolo Buquicchiop (defense) both played well. Matt Roy had the clean sheet in net.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 8, Beaver Country Day 0: Georgia Rossetti scored her first varsity goal and teammates Annie Smith and Mia Shuman both tallied twice as the Highlanders (3-1) shook off a loss the previous day with a blowout win. Caroline Lemos added a goal and two assists; Cameron Traveis and Grace Mullaney also had goals; Olivia Donahue finished with one assist; and Sadie Canelli (5 saves) earned her third shutout.
Ipswich 4, Amesbury 0: Halle Greenleaf scored twice and added an assist while captain Ashton Flather netted one goal and assisted on two others to propel the Tigers (now 4-2). Casey Davis also had a goal for IHS, with freshman Abbie Allen making one save for the shutout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Babson 2, Endicott 0: The No. 10 ranked team in the nation was too much for the Gulls, who dipped to 5-2-1. Jackie Ruggiero made six saves between the pipes for Endicott.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Tufts 4, Salem State 1: Michael Flynn’s goal made it a 1-1 game in the early going but the Jumbos netted the final three of the night. Matt Hauntsman was busy in the Viking net with seven saves.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 9, Salem State 0: Claire Boncek led the onslaught by the Gulls with two goals while Lindsay Burns, Olivia Lampasona, Meghan Hogan and Tori Swanson were among the goal scorers in the dominant win.