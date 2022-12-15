BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Northeast 2: Charlie Collins scored a hat trick and Luke Graham earned the win after making 26 saves as the Generals began their season with a solid two points. Freshman Ryan Fazio netted his first varsity goal in the win as well as Hamilton-Wenham scored five times in the second period after allowing a first period tally. Will Stidsen also found the back of the cage for the winners, with Ryan Delaher (2), Aidan Clarke, Luke Twomey, and Stidsen earning assists.
Essex Tech 11, Minuteman 3: Junior Dominic Tiberii scored the first two goals of his varsity career while freshmen Cam Casey and Ted Tsoutsouris and sophomores Michael Cann and Brett Granger also nabbed their first varsity goals in an easy win for the Hawks (now 2-0). Kyle Mahan (2 saves on 2 shots in the first period) and sophomore Dawson Keenan (3 saves in two periods) shared the victory in net. Brady Leonard added two goals and a helper for Essex Tech, which also got goals off the sticks of Logan Casey (plus 2 assists), Armani Booth, and Anthony Bisenti.
Swampscott 5, Beverly 3: The Big Blue scored two third goals, recorded by Derek Faia and Ronan Locke, to snap a tie and prevail in their season opener on the road. Faia and Quinn Hitchcock both scored twice for Swampscott, with Aidan Sprague (2), Ben Tolosa, Will Roddy (2), Kody Langevain (2), Locke and Hitchcock all earning assists.
The Panthers (0-2) saw sophomore Connor Wallace net his second goal of the season, while Declan Ryan and Coby Malionek each tallied their first varsity goals. Gavin Lawrence earned a pair of assists, while Logan Bowen and Ethan Haight had one apiece.
Taunton 7, Peabody 3: The Tanners (1-2) were tied 3-3 after two periods thanks to goals by Josh Lewis, Michael Capone, and Michael Ryan, but the hosts found the scoresheet four times in the final frame to break it open. Evan Tybinkowski had 20 saves in his first start of the season in net.
Pingree 1, Portsmouth Abbey 1: Nick Hubbard continued his hot start to the season in net, stopping 32 shots to give the Highlanders (3-2-1) a point on the road. Fellow junior Quinn Moses notched the Pingree goal, with captain Ryan Kavanaugh assisting.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 1, Archbishop Williams 1: Sophomore goalie Ella Tucker made 46 saves, including 28 in the second period, to lift the Crusaders (0-1-1) to their first point of the year at home. Captain Abi Bruner scored for Fenwick in the first period with an assist from fellow captain Abbey Millman.
Beverly 1, Newburyport 0: Junior Megan McGinnity was spotless in net with some great defense from Ashley Freitas, Caroline Horn, Sadie Papamechail and Katherine Purcell as the Panthers improved to 2-1. Junior captain Halle Greenleaf broke the scoreless tie late in the third period off a nice outlet pass by Morgan Linskey.
Pingree 9, Winsor 0: Sadie Canelli netted a hat trick plus an assist, Zarena Sawyer had two goals and two helpers and Avery Fredo and Ashley Smail each had a goal with two assists as the Highlanders rolled. Captain Maddy Santosuosso made 17 stops for the shutout while Sarah DiCenso and Erin Larson also scored.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 61, Whittier 15: The Eagles moved to 5-0 by taking five of their 11 victories by pin. Doing so were Alex Schaeublin (113 lbs.), Braedon Goes (120), Elias Hajali (126), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138) and Ryan DeSouza (145). Others recording victories for St. John’s included Jimmy Lally (11-2 at 132 lbs.), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Vincent Bilotti (170), Charlie Poor (182), Marc Pineiro (195), and Alex Bajoras (285).
Beverly 45, Triton 33: Wins by pin from Cooper Lang and Tristan Gold helped the panthers snag a key league victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 64, Portsmouth Abbey 20: After getting off a two-hour bus ride, the Highlanders scored the game’s first 14 points and never looked back in cruising to victory. Bella Vaz had 17 points, Emily Norton contributed 16, and fellow captain Sam Jones had 11 for Pingree, which hosts Class A finalist Thayer Friday at home (5:30 p.m.) in the opening game of its holiday tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 72, Wheeler 46: Charlie Lynch dropped in 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Highlanders (2-0) roared out to a 20-0 lead and to dictate the rest of the contest. Ray Cuevas had a team-best 21 points to go with eight assists, while Matt Theriault (8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals) and Jayden DelTorchio (12 rebounds, 5 blocks) also turned in stellar performances.
Essex Tech 72, Fellowship Christian 39: Colin Holden (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Shawn O’Keefe (14 points, 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the Hawks in a road blowout where each team member got on the scoresheet. Harry Lynch, a senior, poured in a career best 20 points for the victors, with Luke Joyce adding 10 points of his own.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Anna Maria 0: Mackenzie Mallett netted a pair of goals and assisted on Jess Robert’s third period tally as the Vikings (3-8-1) earned the shutout win at home. Netminder Dana Smullen stopped all 32 shots that went her way.